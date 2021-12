[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Netflix‘s Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 10, “Supernova Symphony.”]. If you’ve only ever seen one episode of the 1998 Cowboy Bebop, chances are good it was “The Ballad of Fallen Angels.” It ranks highly on most fans’ lists, and it also works as a standalone—devoted mostly to Spike’s backstory and history with Vicious, it’s an entry point for one of the show’s most intriguing characters and many of its themes. Plus, it features one of the show’s most visually entrancing sequences as Spike is thrown out a stained glass window and remembers his love, Julia, in brief, flickering flashbacks as he plummets toward the ground.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO