Super-squidgy gel is super-tough for soft robotics

One irony of sci-fi stories is that they’re often reductive. The expansive universes creators think up have a way of collapsing back down to the actions of individuals. The epic scope of Mobile Suit Gundam‘s One Year War comes down to a duel between Amuro Ray and Char Aznable. The many world-ending calamities of Neon Genesis Evangelion become backmatter for the toxic relationship between a young man and his father. This isn’t a complaint! Rather, it’s something inherent to fiction itself. The typically sci-fi subgenre of mecha fiction is no exception. These universes exist to serve their stories, after all, even if that can make them feel smaller. Super Robot Wars 30 manages a rare feat, then. It makes these settings feel bigger than than the stories they served.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO