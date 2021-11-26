ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Super-squidgy gel is super-tough for soft robotics

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Cambridge has developed a squishy jelly with 80% water content that is unfazed by being run over with a car. “At 80% water content, you’d think it would burst apart like a water balloon, but it doesn’t: it stays intact and withstands huge compressive forces,” said Professor...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Questions for “Easy for you, tough for a robot”

To accompany feature “Easy for you, tough for a robot”. 1. What is a task or activity you do frequently that you think a robot would be good at, and why? What is a task or activity you do that a robot probably wouldn’t be good at, and why?. 2....
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Soft features for robotics

Innovations in soft materials design and engineering are delivering promising functional components for advanced soft robotic applications. Over the past decade, research developments have provided a myriad of artificial soft materials with lifelike functionalities, including sensing and response mechanisms1,2, locomotion3 and even autonomy4. These functional soft materials have made a tremendous impact in the field of soft robotics, which aims to deliver safe, reliable and versatile robotic systems for close collaboration with humans to tackle broad challenges facing humankind, from healthcare to sustainability. In this Focus issue, we gather several research studies and a Comment article to highlight the contribution of innovation in functional soft materials to shaping the future of soft robots.
ENGINEERING
New Scientist

Soft yet strong gel keeps its shape after being run over by a car

A soft gel made of 80 per cent water has similar properties to shatterproof glass and can withstand being run over by a car 16 times without lasting deformation. The material could be useful for a range of applications including soft robots, prosthetics and wearable devices. Hydrated polymer networks, or...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Robotics#Gel#Nature Materials
rubbernews.com

Princeton researchers develop 'bubble casting' for soft robotics

PRINCETON, N.J.—Researchers at Princeton University have developed "bubble casting," as a new way to make soft robots using balloons that change shape in predictable ways when inflated. Bubble casting, according to a Nov. 11 Princeton news release, uses "basic rules of fluid mechanics" to offer "a simple, flexible way to...
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Flex Power Modules adds higher-power variants

Flex Power Modules has added two new higher power variants to its successful through-hole, digital BMR492 range of regulated, isolated bus converters. The BMR4920100/001 is rated at 10.4 V/67.4 A output over a 40-60 V input (80 V/100 ms), and can also deliver up to 950 W peak for less than 1 second. The BMR4920300/864 has the same input range and features an output of 12 V at 66.7 A, delivering 800 W continuous, and 1100 W peak.
SOFTWARE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Most Read articles – Quantum advantage, RF sensing, Samsung fab

Time once more to find out which are the five most read articles on ElectronicsWeekly.com, that were written in the last week, via the stats of Google Analytics. It’s a chance to see what your peers have recently been reading. What are the topics covered this week? There’s a hydrogen...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
ElectronicsWeekly.com

905nm IR laser for industrial lidar

Osram has introduced a laser diode for industrial lidar. SPL TL90AT03 emits 905nm infra-red and has been developed for short laser pulses – between 5. and 100ns – maximum duty cycle is 0.1%. Optical output is 65W from a 110µm aperture (20A 100μs 1kHz) – said to be an efficiency...
ENGINEERING
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

This 3D-Printer Uses Ink Made From Microbes to Print Blobs That Are Alive

We've seen how 3D-printing can revolutionize certain manufacturing processes – whether on Earth or anywhere else – but there's a growing field of research looking at ways this can be applied to producing living, biological structures as well. In a new study, scientists have outlined a new type of 'living ink' or bioink made from programmed Escherichia coli bacterial cells, which can be 3D-printed to create hydrogels in different kinds of shapes that release different types of drugs or absorb toxins, depending on how they're engineered. What makes this approach different from previous bioinks is how it uses genetic programming to control the...
ENGINEERING
Las Vegas Herald

Enteric Soft gel Capsules Market Size, Current and Future | Research Informatic

A softgel consists of a gelatin-based shell that surrounds a liquid or semi-solid drug or extract (internal filler) in the center. Soft gelatin capsules offer several benefits to consumers, such as convenience, increased efficacy and bioavailability. Enteric softgel capsules are expected to show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of enteric softgel, rising demand for omega-3 supplements, increasing promotional activities by manufacturers, and rising consumer awareness about preventive healthcare. Research Informatic announces the release of the Enteric Soft gel Capsules market research report. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years.When compiling this all-encompassing Enteric Soft gel Capsules research report, each and every market parameter is taken into account, resulting in precise and accurate market data. The Market report offers remarkable data in Life Science industry's growth parameters, the current state of the market in terms of analysis of possible economic situations, and macroeconomic analysis.
MARKETS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

IBM: Compute-in-memory beats GPUs by 10x, sometimes

IBM presented its ultra-low power AI processor at its Zurich technology meeting today. Called Hermes, the core is a scientific demonstrator made on 14nm CMOS that has scored a record energy efficiency of 10.5Top/s/W, plus a density of 1.59Top/s/mm2. The technology is mixed analogue and digital compute-in-memory, using multi-level phase-change...
SOFTWARE
Siliconera

Super Robot Wars 30 Makes the Multiverse Feel Massive

One irony of sci-fi stories is that they’re often reductive. The expansive universes creators think up have a way of collapsing back down to the actions of individuals. The epic scope of Mobile Suit Gundam‘s One Year War comes down to a duel between Amuro Ray and Char Aznable. The many world-ending calamities of Neon Genesis Evangelion become backmatter for the toxic relationship between a young man and his father. This isn’t a complaint! Rather, it’s something inherent to fiction itself. The typically sci-fi subgenre of mecha fiction is no exception. These universes exist to serve their stories, after all, even if that can make them feel smaller. Super Robot Wars 30 manages a rare feat, then. It makes these settings feel bigger than than the stories they served.
VIDEO GAMES
ScienceAlert

Gold Could Be The Unexpected Secret Weapon We Need Against Antibiotic Resistance

Filling a germ's pockets with gold could be a handy way to end an infection. Frustratingly, scientists have struggled to turn this nugget of knowledge into a practical antimicrobial therapy. Researchers from the Southern University of Science and Technology and Fudan University in China, and the University of Leeds in the UK, recently joined forces to repackage gold nanoclusters to make them more appealing to bacteria and less damaging to our own bodies. By weaving the gold into two molecules with contrasting levels of electrostatic stickiness, the team built a particle that has the potential to punch holes in the defenses of...
SCIENCE
Futurity

Salt causes surprising reaction deep in the brain

New research in rodents reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how consuming salt affects the brain. When neurons are activated, it typically produces a rapid increase of blood flow to the area. This relationship is known...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy