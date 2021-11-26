Drunk driver slams into back of FHP patrol car

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A drunk driver slammed into the back of an FHP patrol car on Immokalee Road around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper had parked his patrol car in the outside westbound lane of Immokalee Road to assist a Collier County deputy with a traffic stop.

The trooper saw a car speeding in the outside lane heading in his direction and didn’t seem to be slowing down. The trooper and deputy on scene jumped the guardrail to avoid being hit as the car slammed into the back of the parked patrol car.

The patrol car had extensive rear-end damage. The front-end of the other car was completely smashed in as well.

Troopers went to check on the driver, 31-year-old Sabrina Saari. They reportedly smelled alcohol coming from her car. Saari was reportedly found asleep at the wheel by troopers.

She claimed that she was a bartender and had gone to Pelican Larry’s Raw Bar and Grill after work with her coworkers.

Saari’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, her speech was slurred and troopers reported a “strong fruity odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from her face.

Saari allegedly wasn’t able to remember the events leading up to the crash. She said she had several glasses of wine and cocktails at dinner around 9 p.m. and bought hard seltzers, which she drank at home afterwards.

Troopers conducted field sobriety tests on Saari and placed her under arrest for DUI.

Saari was taken to the hospital where troopers said she was extremely rude and combative with hospital staff. She refused to answer basic questions and accused the hospital staff of trying to inject her with a vaccine, which was not true.

A Collier County deputy performed a breath test on Saari about five hours after the crash at the Naples Jail Center. Her blood alcohol content came back at .234 and .243.

Saari is facing a DUI 2nd offense charge, as she has previously been convicted of DUI in 2013. She is also facing another DUI with property damage charge and violation of nonresident requirements for a drivers license. She was also issued a citation for careless driving.