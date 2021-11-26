ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Drunk driver slams into back of FHP patrol car

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A drunk driver slammed into the back of an FHP patrol car on Immokalee Road around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper had parked his patrol car in the outside westbound lane of Immokalee Road to assist a Collier County deputy with a traffic stop.

The trooper saw a car speeding in the outside lane heading in his direction and didn’t seem to be slowing down. The trooper and deputy on scene jumped the guardrail to avoid being hit as the car slammed into the back of the parked patrol car.

The patrol car had extensive rear-end damage. The front-end of the other car was completely smashed in as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQOwQ_0d7P1O9f00

Troopers went to check on the driver, 31-year-old Sabrina Saari. They reportedly smelled alcohol coming from her car. Saari was reportedly found asleep at the wheel by troopers.

She claimed that she was a bartender and had gone to Pelican Larry’s Raw Bar and Grill after work with her coworkers.

Saari’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, her speech was slurred and troopers reported a “strong fruity odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from her face.

Saari allegedly wasn’t able to remember the events leading up to the crash. She said she had several glasses of wine and cocktails at dinner around 9 p.m. and bought hard seltzers, which she drank at home afterwards.

Troopers conducted field sobriety tests on Saari and placed her under arrest for DUI.

Saari was taken to the hospital where troopers said she was extremely rude and combative with hospital staff. She refused to answer basic questions and accused the hospital staff of trying to inject her with a vaccine, which was not true.

A Collier County deputy performed a breath test on Saari about five hours after the crash at the Naples Jail Center. Her blood alcohol content came back at .234 and .243.

Saari is facing a DUI 2nd offense charge, as she has previously been convicted of DUI in 2013. She is also facing another DUI with property damage charge and violation of nonresident requirements for a drivers license. She was also issued a citation for careless driving.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
Collier County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC News

Why scientists — and much of the world — reacted so quickly to the omicron variant

When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Florida Highway Patrol#Odor#The Patrol#Accident#Fhp#Pelican Larry#Grill
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy