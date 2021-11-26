ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mickey Guyton Shares Further Update On 9-Month-Old Son Following ICU Stay

By Megan Stinson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

After having to send her nine-month-old son to the ICU earlier this month, Mickey Guyton has shared an update that the little one, Grayson , is currently recovering at home. Guyton shared the news on Today ahead of her appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and revealed her plans to fly home to her son once the show had wrapped up.

"He's doing much better," Guyton told Al Roker . "He's out [of the hospital]. He's home with my husband right now. As soon as the parade's done I'm getting on a flight to be back with him for Thanksgiving.

This year marked Guyton's first Thanksgiving with her son, with the country singer continuing on to say, "I'm just thankful for family. I'm thankful for my son. This is my first Thanksgiving as a mom, and that's just changed my life. So I'm really thankful for that, and family and life."

Guyton brought Grayson into the ICU on November 18, sharing a few days later on November 20 that he was not yet "in the clear but he's on the mend." She shared a further update later in the day, revealing that Grayson had fallen ill on November 11. "It turned out to be dehydration because of a severe stomach bug," she said of his eventual trip to the ICU. "Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying. A pediatric doctor named Dr. Grace, stayed by Grayson's side the entire time we were in the er, discovered the problem and help create a plan to heal baby Grayson."

Guyton shared that he begun to do better after being admitted to the ICU, and she thanked all the doctors who helped heal him. "I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them," she said. "Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving."

