Jaguars rule out CB Griffin (concussion) against Falcons

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

Cordarrelle Patterson Ruled Out For Falcons Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — Cordarrelle Patterson tried to work out pregame to see if he could play through his ankle injury. That pregame workout didn’t go as well as he might have hoped, as Patterson was officially ruled out about 90 minutes before kickoff of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and Falcons in Atlanta. Patterson leads the Falcons in rushing yards, and he’s second on the team in receiving yards, so the Falcons’ offense will be severely shorthanded without him. Patterson had been a limited participant for the Falcons on their short week after suffering the injury on Sunday. For the Patriots,...
The Falcoholic

Falcons open as a pick ‘em on the road against the Jaguars

Hi there. You probably didn’t expect to be here — but here you are. The same greeting to the Atlanta Falcons, who were just surgically picked apart at home by the New England Patriots 25-0, their first shutout at home since 1988. It’s been two consecutive terrible weeks for these...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ official depth chart for game against Jaguars

FLOWERY BRANCH -- With punter Dustin Colquitt going on the reserve COVID-19 list Monday, the Falcons signed Dom Maggio to the practice squad on Tuesday. Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he didn’t want to reveal his “schematic tweaks” that he needs to make to get the offense back on track. But that would indicate that he’s not going to make wholesale changes or reconfigure his shaky offensive line that can’t open holes for the run game, produce in short-yardage situations and has had trouble pass blocking in obvious passing situations.
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson's participation level unchanged, two Falcons remain out as Jaguars week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cordarrelle Patterson remains a limited practice participant as the Falcons continue preparations for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That was the case Wednesday and again on Thursday, with one session remaining before he receives an official status on the team's injury report. Patterson's dealing with...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars final injury report for Week 12: CB Shaquill Griffin listed as lone player to sit vs. Falcons

The Jacksonville Jaguars released their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday afternoon, and as suspected, cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion) was the lone player to surface in the status column. Everyone else listed on the report was a full participant, including notables like running back James Robinson (heel/knee), linebacker Myles Jack (knee), and cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder), to name a few.
Yardbarker

Falcons at Jaguars GAMEDAY: Can Atlanta Get Out of Hole?

The Atlanta Falcons are in a "hole," as coach Arthur Smith said. His team has given up 68 points and only scored three in its last two games. Next up is a Sunday visit to the 2-8 Jacksonville Jaguars. The Falcons are capable of defeating the Jaguars if they can...
FanSided

3 Jaguars position groups that need to step up against the Falcons

In Week 12, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have the chance to recover from a slump they’ve experienced in recent weeks. Although their offense showed steady improvement early in the 2021 season, they’ve been stagnant in recent weeks. Injuries have played a role in that and their lack of depth has been exposed.
The Spun

Jaguars Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran skill player on Monday. Per NFL reporter Doug Kyed, the Jags released wide receiver John Brown. “The [Jaguars] released veteran WR John Brown from their practice squad,” Kyed tweeted. Brown joined the team’s practice squad on November 8. The eight-year vet was...
lineups.com

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Matchup Preview (11/28/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Matchup Preview (11/28/21) Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are heading to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars this Sunday for a showdown between last place teams. The Patriots kept the Falcons scoreless in their last game, blowing them out 25-0 and holding Matt Ryan to 153 passing yards. Jacksonville took on the 49ers and lost 30-10, bringing their regular season record to 2-8. Despite this 2-8 record and the Falcons’ 4-6 record, both teams have pulled off big upsets this season. The Jaguars took down the Bills in a low scoring 9-6 game and the Falcons beat the Saints in a tight 27-25 game. Neither team has an overwhelmingly talented roster, but do have a few threats that could bring them a result, making this a relatively even playing field.
