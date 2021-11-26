New-look Rams visiting Packers in rematch of playoff game

When Odell Beckham was cut loose by the Cleveland Browns and cleared waivers, the Green Bay Packers were reportedly his top landing spot. While he eventually decided to join the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham's good friend, Aaron Rodgers, said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that there was interest from the Packers, and that the two had some good conversations leading up to his decision. According to Rodgers, Beckham's choice ultimately came down to "fit."

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO