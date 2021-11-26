ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada Tells Citizens to Leave Ethiopia at Once Because of Conflict

By Reuters
US News and World Report
Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Friday urged citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately,...

Washington Post

Foreign powers are intervening in Ethiopia. They may only make the conflict worse.

Amid the violence in Ethiopia, Eritrea and the United States have engaged in an escalating war of words. On Nov. 12, Washington imposed fresh sanctions as punishment for human rights abuses committed by Eritrean troops fighting alongside the Ethiopian army in a bloody civil conflict, with the U.S. Treasury announcing that it would blacklist the Eritrean military and ruling party. The Eritrean Information Ministry responded by alleging that the “illicit and immoral sanctions” were designed to harm the Eritrean people.
WORLD
The Independent

Waiting for war: Vigilantes patrol Ethiopia’s capital as conflict intensifies

Shortly after nightfall, a group of eight men gather on a street in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital. All are wearing hi-vis orange vests, some are carrying long sticks. Leading them is Habtamu Reta, a taxi driver who currently spends most nights patrolling his neighbourhood. “We are here to avert attacks...
MILITARY
Person
Abiy Ahmed
eturbonews.com

US, UK, France and Germany urge their citizens to leave Ethiopia now

The current conflict erupted in Northern Ethiopia a year ago, when the federal government launched a military operation against the rebel separatist group, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Amid fears of a rebel advance on the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, several Western governments are urging their citizens to leave...
IMMIGRATION
Council on Foreign Relations

Ethiopia: External Leverage to Stop Conflict in Short Supply

November 23, 2021 9:48 am (EST) When U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal last week, he made a point of emphasizing U.S. concern about Ethiopia’s conflict. Blinken stressed that “it is imperative that the fighting stops” and that the United States fully supports former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, the High Representative for the Horn of Africa for the African Union (AU), in his diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire that leads to political negotiations. Monday’s statement from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promising to personally “mobilize to the front to lead the defense forces” suggests those efforts are far from succeeding.
POLITICS
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: How the TPLF has outflanked the army

Once a formidable force that commanded the respect of the US, the Ethiopian army has suffered such heavy losses on the front lines that the government has taken the extraordinary step of calling on ordinary citizens to join the war against the Tigrayan rebels. It marks a dramatic change in...
MILITARY
AFP

Ethiopia PM claims war gains, urges rebels to 'surrender'

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, claiming government forces were nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front. "It should surrender today to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, to the special forces, to the militias and to the people." 
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.S. State Department Urges U.S. Citizens to Leave Ethiopia Immediately

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department on Tuesday again urged U.S. citizens in Ethiopia to leave the country immediately, adding that the United States has no plans to facilitate an evacuation via military or commercial aircraft as Washington steps up pressure to bring an end to the conflict in Ethiopia.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Ethiopia's PM, on frontline, urges troops to 'destroy' enemy

NAIROBI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his foes had been defeated and promised to recapture territory in the region of Amhara from rebellious Tigrayan forces after praising military victories against the Tigrayans in the region of Afar. Footage from the front that aired on state-affiliated...
POLITICS
ABC7 Chicago

US, others warn citizens in Ethiopia to leave as prime minister heads to front lines

The U.S. government is warning American citizens in Ethiopia even more starkly to leave the country now, as the conflict there continues to deteriorate. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is heading to the front lines to lead the federal government's forces, he announced, urging his fellow citizens to join him and "lead the country with a sacrifice."
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Envoy Warns Ethiopia Conflict Could Spiral Amid Military Escalation

The U.S. State Department has doubled down on urgent requests for U.S. citizens to leave Ethiopia as the Biden administration’s top envoy to the region warned that military developments could outpace diplomatic efforts to resolve the country’s conflict. Jeffrey Feltman, U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for the Horn of...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Foreigners Urged to Leave Ethiopia as Security Worsens

NAIROBI, KENYA - The U.S., France and Germany have joined other countries in urging their citizens to leave Ethiopia as fighting between federal forces and rebel groups moves closer to the capital, Addis Ababa. The U.N. has also announced evacuation flights for family members of its staff in the country. The presidents of neighboring Kenya and South Africa have joined calls for an urgent cease-fire.
WORLD
houstonianonline.com

Cabinet urges Dutch to leave Ethiopia ‘next stage’

The Council of Ministers called on the Dutch people in Ethiopia “urgently” to leave the country. The outgoing Minister Knabeh said there are enough commercial flights available for this purpose. The State Department has previously warned about the situation in the East African country, but that encouragement goes further. Kanaben said that the ministry is monitoring the situation day after day and that “we have now reached the next stage.”
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.S. Envoy Returns From Ethiopia as Washington Urges End to Conflict

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman returned from Ethiopia over the weekend following meetings with senior Ethiopian government officials and African Union representatives, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. "We have continued to call for an end to the fighting. We have...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Suspicion and sacrifice as fighting spreads

After dark, in a residential neighbourhood in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, dozens of civilian volunteers were busy patrolling their streets one night last week, stopping and searching cars and checking documents. "Our neighbourhood committee includes about 180 people. We've apprehended many people. And we've found a lot of suspicious materials,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Taliban, Myanmar Junta Unlikely to Be Let Into U.N. for Now - Diplomats

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A United Nations committee meeting on Wednesday is unlikely to allow Afghanistan's Taliban or Myanmar's junta to represent their countries at the 193-member world body, say diplomats. Rival claims have been made for the seats of both countries with the Taliban and Myanmar's junta pitted against...
WORLD
AFP

'Wide support' for Taiwan policy in Lithuania: lawmaker

A Lithuanian lawmaker visiting Taiwan said Monday there was "wide support" among the public in his country for warming relations with the island, after a row with China for allowing Taipei to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Matas Maldeikis led a delegation of parliamentarians from Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia that arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, the latest in a recent string of visits by foreign politicians despite Beijing's opposition. China claims sovereignty over self-ruled democratic Taiwan and vows to re-take it one day, by force if necessary. It has become increasingly bellicose towards Taiwan since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who rejects its stance that the island is part of Chinese territory.
WORLD

