FIFA

FIFA: Opponents of biennial World Cup fear losing top spot

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — Opponents of the plan for biennial World Cups seem scared...

Frankfort Times

South Africa presses FIFA over World Cup elimination goal

ZURICH (AP) — South Africa’s soccer federation has formally complained to FIFA about a referee’s decision to award a penalty kick in a 1-0 loss that ended the team's bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. “FIFA has received a complaint from the South African FA in relation to...
FIFA
NBC Sports

Remaining CONCACAF World Cup qualifying opponents

With six games left for all eight teams alive in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, it looks likely to be a four-horse battle for three automatic places in Qatar 2022. The United States men’s national team is joined by Mexico, Canada, and Panama in a muddled top half of the Octagonal, while Costa Rica, Jamaica, and El Salvador have to hit hot streaks, while Honduras requires a miracle run with wins accompanied by unexpected struggles from the nations above them.
MLS
Person
Gianni Infantino
fox10phoenix.com

‘Join the Beat’: FIFA to start 1-year countdown to 2022 World Cup

DOHA, Qatar - International duty wrapped up this week for the soccer world, but FIFA is giving fans of international play something to cheer about this weekend. Sunday is Nov. 21, which is the one-year mark from next year’s World Cup. To celebrate, FIFA is holding a virtual ‘Join the Beat’ watch party so fans can see the moment the countdown clock begins ticking.
FIFA
Reuters

FIFA wraps up inspection of potential 2026 World Cup venues

TORONTO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - FIFA, world soccer's governing body, wrapped up site visits to potential venues for the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico with a stop in Toronto on Monday, saying a decision on cities can be expected in April. After...
FIFA
ESPN

FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff to be one-legged games at neutral site

FIFA changed the World Cup qualifying format for the intercontinental playoffs on Friday to be single-leg games at a neutral venue. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access. The winners of...
MLS
#World Soccer#World Cups#Ap#African#European#South American
ESPN

Gianni Infantino: Those opposed to biennial World Cup scared of change

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access~. He was speaking at the Confederation of African Football congress in Cairo, where African countries on Friday unanimously voted for a resolution backing his plan to change the hosting of the World Cup to every two years. "Those who are against it are...
UEFA
Daily Herald

World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

WASHINGTON -- A former CIA officer has spied on top soccer officials for years while working for Qatar, the tiny Arab country hosting next year's World Cup tournament, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights from rivals like the United States...
FIFA
FanSided

2026 FIFA World Cup: Houston in line to host six games

The volume got a bit quiet in Houston’s move to get 2026 FIFA World Cup games. As the MLS season reaches its conclusion, it will get a lot noisier. Not a crescendo yet; but not quiet either, thanks to Houston’s committee working to get the 2026 FIFA World Cup to town.
MLS
ESPN

United States, Mexico learn possible World Cup playoff opponents

United States or Mexico could face a winner-takes-all matchup against a team from the Oceania region if either side fails to directly qualify for the 2022 World Cup after FIFA announced its draw for the intercontinental playoffs on Friday. The top three teams in CONCACAF qualifying (North and Central America...
MLS
neworleanssun.com

Italy or Portugal to miss 2022 FIFA World Cup

Zurich [Switzerland], November 27 (ANI): Either Italy or Portugal will fail to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar as the two sides were drawn in the same qualifying playoffs. Scotland-Ukraine, Wales-Austria, Portugal-Turkey and Italy-North Macedonia are among the play-off semi-final ties as 12 nations found out their route...
UEFA
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s history, managerial record and profile of new Manchester United manager

Manchester United have hired Ralf Rangnick as the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at least in the short term.The German joins initially as interim manager until the end of the season with a two-year consultancy deal to follow.He arrives for his first job in England after years of being linked with roles but rarely coaching or working outside of Germany until recently - so who is he and what are the Old Trafford club getting with him?What is his background?A very modest playing career was ended early so he could start coaching - he was in the Stuttgart set-up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea Learn Semi-Final Opponents for 2021 Club World Cup

Chelsea will face either Al Hilal SFC, Al Jazira or Auckland City FC in the semi-finals of the 2021 Club World Cup, it has been confirmed. Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winning side will head to the UAE in February - between 3 and 12 - after the dates were confirmed for the tournament.
PREMIER LEAGUE

