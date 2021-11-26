FIFA: Opponents of biennial World Cup fear losing top spot

ZURICH (AP) — South Africa’s soccer federation has formally complained to FIFA about a referee’s decision to award a penalty kick in a 1-0 loss that ended the team's bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. “FIFA has received a complaint from the South African FA in relation to...
With six games left for all eight teams alive in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, it looks likely to be a four-horse battle for three automatic places in Qatar 2022. The United States men’s national team is joined by Mexico, Canada, and Panama in a muddled top half of the Octagonal, while Costa Rica, Jamaica, and El Salvador have to hit hot streaks, while Honduras requires a miracle run with wins accompanied by unexpected struggles from the nations above them.
DOHA, Qatar - International duty wrapped up this week for the soccer world, but FIFA is giving fans of international play something to cheer about this weekend. Sunday is Nov. 21, which is the one-year mark from next year’s World Cup. To celebrate, FIFA is holding a virtual ‘Join the Beat’ watch party so fans can see the moment the countdown clock begins ticking.
TORONTO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - FIFA, world soccer's governing body, wrapped up site visits to potential venues for the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico with a stop in Toronto on Monday, saying a decision on cities can be expected in April. After...
FIFA changed the World Cup qualifying format for the intercontinental playoffs on Friday to be single-leg games at a neutral venue. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access. The winners of...
The former Amakhosi midfielder maintains South Africa will still lose to the Black Stars if they win their case and Fifa orders a replay. Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye has claimed Bafana Bafana will still lose to Ghana even if Fifa orders for the replay of their controversial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match.
BARCELONA (Reuters) – A FIFA proposal for a World Cup every two years and changes to the Club World Cup could cost the big domestic soccer leagues and UEFA around 8 billion euros ($9 billion) per season in lost TV rights and match day and commercial agreements, according to a report commissioned by the leagues.
Sergio Ramos has backed Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or after playing with him for the first time for Paris Saint-Germain. Ramos, who signed for the club on a free transfer last summer, made his PSG debut in his side's 3-1 victory over St-Etienne on Sunday. It was the...
He was speaking at the Confederation of African Football congress in Cairo, where African countries on Friday unanimously voted for a resolution backing his plan to change the hosting of the World Cup to every two years. "Those who are against it are...
WASHINGTON -- A former CIA officer has spied on top soccer officials for years while working for Qatar, the tiny Arab country hosting next year's World Cup tournament, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights from rivals like the United States...
The volume got a bit quiet in Houston’s move to get 2026 FIFA World Cup games. As the MLS season reaches its conclusion, it will get a lot noisier. Not a crescendo yet; but not quiet either, thanks to Houston’s committee working to get the 2026 FIFA World Cup to town.
United States or Mexico could face a winner-takes-all matchup against a team from the Oceania region if either side fails to directly qualify for the 2022 World Cup after FIFA announced its draw for the intercontinental playoffs on Friday. The top three teams in CONCACAF qualifying (North and Central America...
Zurich [Switzerland], November 27 (ANI): Either Italy or Portugal will fail to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar as the two sides were drawn in the same qualifying playoffs. Scotland-Ukraine, Wales-Austria, Portugal-Turkey and Italy-North Macedonia are among the play-off semi-final ties as 12 nations found out their route...
Manchester United have hired Ralf Rangnick as the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at least in the short term.The German joins initially as interim manager until the end of the season with a two-year consultancy deal to follow.He arrives for his first job in England after years of being linked with roles but rarely coaching or working outside of Germany until recently - so who is he and what are the Old Trafford club getting with him?What is his background?A very modest playing career was ended early so he could start coaching - he was in the Stuttgart set-up...
Chelsea will face either Al Hilal SFC, Al Jazira or Auckland City FC in the semi-finals of the 2021 Club World Cup, it has been confirmed. Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winning side will head to the UAE in February - between 3 and 12 - after the dates were confirmed for the tournament.
