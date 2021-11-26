Slumping Steelers try to avoid series sweep against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers almsot pulled off an amazing comeback on Sunday Night Football as they erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite taking a three-point lead in the final minutes, the Steelers defense couldn’t get the stop they needed and instead gave up a long touchdown to seal the game. But with an AFC North road game on the horizon next Sunday, the Steelers have little time to dwell on what almost was on the West Coast.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO