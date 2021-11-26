Slumping Steelers try to avoid series sweep against Bengals

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cameron Heyward smiled and let out a quick chuckle. But the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran leader let it be known that the shot Warren Sapp took at him on social media this week was anything but playful banter. Heyward said Thursday he has “no relationship” with Sapp, four days after the...
Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast. Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night. According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in...
CINCINNATI — The Bengals elevated tight end Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad on Saturday. He'll be active for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Moss has spent all season on the Bengals' practice squad. He'll automatically revert back to the practice squad on Monday. C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample will...
The Pittsburgh Steelers had no answers for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. After losing to Cincinnati 41-10, Pittsburgh seems to be losing control of the season. Ben Roethlisberger was awful and gets real with what happened in the game. According to Steelers Depot, Ben Roethlisberger claims, “We got our butt...
Despite one of the worst losses of the Mike Tomlin era, few Pittsburgh Steelers starters were removed from the game. Most notably, Ben Roethlisberger, who was not sat down in a game the Steelers had no chance of coming back and winning. In his post-game press conference, a brief one,...
The Cincinnati Bengals welcomed the Pittsburgh Steelers to town in Week 12 and then showed them the door with a 41-10 rout, completing the season sweep of a bitter rival for the first time since 2009. Along the way, the Bengals had their best half of the season over the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was seen in a scuffle with TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watt was seen after the play still hanging on to Burrow. Some fans around the league felt that it was a dirty play and some were aggravated. Burrow had no issues with T.J....
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joe Mixon rushed for 123 yards and scored two touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13. The well-rested Bengals came out of their bye week and snapped a two-game skid to climb back into the AFC North race, while the Raiders lost their third straight since their […]
The Pittsburgh Steelers almsot pulled off an amazing comeback on Sunday Night Football as they erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite taking a three-point lead in the final minutes, the Steelers defense couldn’t get the stop they needed and instead gave up a long touchdown to seal the game. But with an AFC North road game on the horizon next Sunday, the Steelers have little time to dwell on what almost was on the West Coast.
The Los Angeles Chargers gave away a 17-point fourth quarter lead. Even for the Chargers, who have become synonymous with weird and awful losses, losing after that would have been spectacularly bad. The Pittsburgh Steelers just couldn't finish. Justin Herbert hit Mike Williams on a 53-yard touchdown when the Steelers...
