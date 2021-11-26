ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch The Rock Give His Truck Away To A Navy Veteran, Proving He’s An Actual Santa Claus

By Jamil David
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been enjoying the success of his new Netflix smash hit Red Notice, which is even more popular on the streamer than we thought. Johnson is a superstar that comes from humble beginnings, and it seems any success he has, he makes sure to pay it forward....

www.cinemablend.com

MotorBiscuit

Dwayne Johnson Gives Custom Ford F-150 to Navy Veteran

Despite his superstardom and immense wealth, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson often comes across as a very likable “everyman.” By all appearances, this is genuine, as he seems to enjoy connecting with people from all walks of life. Recently, Johnson showed his everyman appeal when he gave his custom Ford F-150 truck to Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez.
E! News

Watch Dwayne Johnson Surprise a Navy Vet With an Amazing Holiday Gift

Watch: Dwayne Johnson Talks "Inspiring" Letter From Spielberg. Call him Santa "The Rock" Claus. Dwayne Johnson surprised a Navy veteran with an early Christmas present close to his heart. During an unscheduled appearance at a screening of his movie Red Notice, the actor gifted his personal, custom-designed Ford pick-up truck of the audience members, Oscar Rodriguez, a trainer and executive producer at faith-based film production company Screenland Entertainment Productions.
thedrive

The Rock Gives His Custom Ford Raptor to Deserving Navy Veteran

Johnson had planned to give away the Porsche Taycan he drove in the new movie Red Notice but that didn't work out, so his own truck became the gift. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wanted "to do something BIG... something MASSIVE... something unforgettable" for one fan at a screening of Johnson's new movie Red Notice. The fan, Oscar Rodriguez, was hand-picked by Johnson himself because of the kind things Rodriguez does in his community for the big payoff: he drove away in The Rock's own custom Ford F-150 Raptor.
Vulture

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gives His Custom Truck to Lucky Fan

Dwayne “The Giving” Johnson invited fans to a special screening of his Netflix film Red Notice and wanted to make the day extra special for them. He originally wanted to give away the Porsche Taycan he drives in the movie but was unsuccessful. However, The Rock had a bigger idea: to give away his favorite custom truck. He was especially moved by one fan named Oscar’s story: he was a navy veteran, personal trainer, church leader, and volunteer at a domestic violence center. Johnson invited Oscar on the stage, thanked him for what he did for the community, and then took him outside to surprise him with his new car. Once reading the card that declared the custom truck to be his, Oscar fell to the ground in gratitude and thanked Johnson. He then called his girlfriend to show her his new friend and his new ride. Hopefully, Johnson can continue to surprise fans by appearing in Fast 10.
hotnewhiphop.com

The Rock Gives Custom Truck From Personal Collection To Navy Vet For Holidays

The past few weeks have seen Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson add "rapper" to his already-impressive entertainment resumé. Appearing on Tech N9ne's "Face Off," Johnson delivered a powerful message, assuring that "It's about drive," and "it's about power," and that if you put in the work, you will devour. In the month since the song was released, Johnson's verse has inspired thousands of TikToks and memes, and The Rock, the rapper has joined The Rock, wrestler and actor, as one of the most entertaining people in modern pop culture.
CarBuzz.com

Watch The Rock Gift A Veteran His Ford F-150 Raptor

It's not every day one gets to personally meet Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. But it's a far rarer occasion when the Hollywood blockbuster star and former professional wrestler personally gifts you his own and customized Ford F-150 Raptor. That's exactly what happened to Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez. The Rock posted the special moment on his Instagram while attending a Thanksgiving Day screening of his latest movie, "Burn Notice," in Los Angeles.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: The Rock gives Navy vet his personal truck for Thanksgiving surprise

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson honored a Navy veteran ahead of Thanksgiving when he gave the veteran his personal pickup truck last week on Wednesday, and the moment was captured on video. Johnson posted the video on Wednesday showing when he surprised a specially invited audience of his fans as...
iheart.com

Veteran Can’t Believe The Rock Gifted Him His Truck

Christmas Came early for one veteran, thanks to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Oscar Rodriguez, a Navy veteran, was among the fans that The Rock invited to a special theater screening of his new movie “Red Notice.” The Rock said that the viewers enjoyed free ice cream, beverages, concessions and had a good time, but he wanted to do something special for Rodriguez.
Simplemost

Dwayne Johnson Gives Away His Personal Pickup Truck To Hardworking Navy Vet

A selfless and hard-working veteran got the surprise of a lifetime from actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at a recent screening of his new movie. Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez was invited to an early screening of Johnson’s new film, “Red Notice.” Not only did Rodriguez not know Johnson himself would be attending the screening, but he was also stunned by what happened next.
