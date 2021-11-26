ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitts returns to site of vicious hit as Falcons play at Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Pitts’ last trip to Jacksonville ended in painful fashion. The...

What Has Impressed Bill Belichick Most About Falcons Rookie Kyle Pitts?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has spoken very highly of Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts ahead of a Week 11 game on “Thursday Night Football” in Atlanta. Belichick previously referred to Pitts as “one of the superstars of the NFL” despite the fact he’s played just 10...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts one of PFF’s highest graded rookies

The adjustment from college to the NFL is quite difficult for most rookies, and that can be for a variety of reasons — the pace of play, complexity of systems, etc. However, there are those rare first-year players that experience a seamless transition and immediately provide their teams with a positive impact. We are over halfway through Terry Fontenot’s first draft class’ first season, and one of them has made PFF’s top 15 highest graded rookies in 2021. Kyle Pitts is the highest graded skill position and fifth overall graded rookie, according to Pro Football Focus.
For the Patriots, defending the Falcons starts with shutting down Kyle Pitts

The Patriots defense is in the middle of an impressive run. So much so, that opposing quarterbacks probably aren’t in a hurry to face Bill Belichick’s unit right now. Most recently, LA’s Justin Herbert (4-of-12 on third down), Carolina’s Sam Darnold (3 picks), and Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield (56.2 QBR) have had their worst games of the season, or close to it, thanks to the Patriots.
Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Wednesday, November 17th at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.
Falcons want to unleash Kyle Pitts from lockdown

FLOWERY BRANCH – If Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts were still in college at Florida, he’d be getting ready for his team’s final regular-season game this weekend. “That was pretty funny, Florida plays Florida State (on Saturday) and that’s the second to last game (if Florida wins),” Pitts said. “So, it was just pretty crazy. Just knowing I got a lot of games left. We’re just taking it week-by-week recovering the best way I can mentally and physically. Just taking it day-by-day.”
Falcons: Is the recent lack of production from Kyle Pitts worrisome?

The Falcons ended a miserable two-game slide on Sunday with a win over the reeling Jaguars, who gave Atlanta every chance to win the football game with turnovers, penalties, and dropped passes. The Falcons did so mostly on the legs of Cordarrelle Patterson and an impressive defensive performance. The offensive...
College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
