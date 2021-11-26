Pitts returns to site of vicious hit as Falcons play at Jags

The adjustment from college to the NFL is quite difficult for most rookies, and that can be for a variety of reasons — the pace of play, complexity of systems, etc. However, there are those rare first-year players that experience a seamless transition and immediately provide their teams with a positive impact. We are over halfway through Terry Fontenot’s first draft class’ first season, and one of them has made PFF’s top 15 highest graded rookies in 2021. Kyle Pitts is the highest graded skill position and fifth overall graded rookie, according to Pro Football Focus.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO