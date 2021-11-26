U.S. soldiers in South Korea enjoy Thanksgiving turkey

The U.S. Army announced on Wednesday that it will be reactivating a European theater artillery command that had been defunct for the past three decades. The announcement comes as Russia has amassed some 90,000 troops on Ukraine’s border. In a Wednesday press release, the U.S. Army’s Europe and Africa theater...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The North Korean military will severely punish two soldiers for referring to South Korea by an abbreviation of its official name, which is essentially a political statement that recognizes the legitimacy of the government in Seoul, military sources in the North told RFA.
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and amid a backdrop of global supply chain woes, the Pentagon sent nearly 60,000 pounds of roasted turkey to American troops stationed on U.S. military installations around the world. Despite supply chain problems, the Pentagon does not expect delays or disruptions to this year's Thanksgiving...
US Marines said they were not defeated by their British counterparts in a recent training exercise. The Marine Corps pushed back after a report claimed its troops were badly beaten by Royal Marines. The mock battle in the Mojave Desert was not designed to have "winners," a press release said.
YAKIMA, WA – A Navy Veteran in Yakima has been having a hard time getting health care after he was told he never went to war. Freshly out of High School 19-year-old Otto Von Kuehnert joined the US Navy in 1984 and was sent out to Libya in 1986 in a retaliation for the Libyan terrorism against American troops and citizens in 1985 where five American citizens were killed at airports in Rome and Vienna.
SEOUL, South Korea — Song Chun-son, a duck farmworker, endured 2½ years in a North Korean labor camp and was later coerced to work for its secret police, the Ministry of State Security. Then she defected to South Korea in 2018, trying to start a new life here. She studied to become a caretaker for nursing home patients while working part time as a waitress.
The U.S. and South Korea are...
A bipartisan group of members of Congress served U.S. troops stationed in South Korea Thanksgiving lunch. The lawmakers were in South Korea Thursday to support service members and their families stationed in the country, bringing them Thanksgiving lunch and spending time with them. The same group of bipartisan lawmakers continued their trip, landing in Taiwan Thursday evening despite warnings from China.
HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – A U.S. Army Alaska soldier was pronounced dead at his off-post residence in Fairbanks Friday, Nov. 12. The cause of death is under investigation by the Fairbanks Police Department and the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID). Sgt. Christian Joseph D’Andrea, 22,...
November 27, 2021 (San Diego) -- Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) served Thanksgiving lunch to servicemembers at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, as part of an official congressional delegation trip to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, organized by House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mark Takano. Later in the day,...
With backpacks full of nonperishable items slung across their backs, Empire Soldiers of 887th Engineer Support Company completed the Turkey Trot, a 2-mile ruck march, Nov. 22. After the ruck, Soldiers worked together to deliver the donation of more than 1,000 items to Loaves and Fishes, a Clarksville-based nonprofit that distributes 150-200 meals daily.
ONBOARD A MILITARY AIRCRAFT - The United States and South Korea are preparing to develop "a new, operational war plan" to better address the growing threat from North Korea's military. The new plan would replace existing strategies meant to respond to potential North Korean aggressions which were drawn up about...
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN – The Taliban on Sunday held a massive military parade in Kabul, showing off the gains the organization made after the withdrawal of U.S. forces this past summer. According to Reuters, Taliban forces held a military parade in Kabul on Sunday using captured American-made armoured vehicles and Russian...
The dramatic collapse of the Turkish lira was like an accident one could not help look at, but it was not an accident, but the result of a disregard for the exchange rate and compromised institutions. Overview. The dramatic collapse of the Turkish lira was like an accident one could...
The US has to catch up on Russia and China's hypersonic missile technology, a Space Force general said. Gen. David Thompson said the US has some "catching up" to do. "We're not as advanced as the Chinese or the Russians in terms of hypersonic programs," he said. A Space Force...
The New York Times reported on a special operation in Syria from 2019 in which an American F-15 dropped a 500-pound bomb on a crowd of women and children, despite the fact that there was a drone with eyes on the crowd at the time. “Who dropped that?” a confused...
Kim Jong-un directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against U.S. carrier strike groups, because if the military “steadily studies and rounds off the war methods of mercilessly striking the enemy’s backbone by the guerrillas-style combat method… it is quite possible to send even a carrier to the bottom of the sea.”
Kenneth Omar Santiago's perfect smile dazzles on social media as he poses in his Air Force uniforms - flight suits to mess dress. He accepts military awards, travels to far-off places, salsa dances and swims with sharks to oohs and aahs from friends in Lowell, Mass., his hometown. "He's got...
