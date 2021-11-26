ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. soldiers in South Korea enjoy Thanksgiving turkey

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. army troops stationed at an army...

americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean soldiers face punishment for calling South Korea by its official name

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The North Korean military will severely punish two soldiers for referring to South Korea by an abbreviation of its official name, which is essentially a political statement that recognizes the legitimacy of the government in Seoul, military sources in the North told RFA.
FOX 11 and 41

Navy Veteran denied healthcare after told he never fought in a war

YAKIMA, WA – A Navy Veteran in Yakima has been having a hard time getting health care after he was told he never went to war. Freshly out of High School 19-year-old Otto Von Kuehnert joined the US Navy in 1984 and was sent out to Libya in 1986 in a retaliation for the Libyan terrorism against American troops and citizens in 1985 where five American citizens were killed at airports in Rome and Vienna.
Seattle Times

She fled North Korea, but South Korea put her in prison

SEOUL, South Korea — Song Chun-son, a duck farmworker, endured 2½ years in a North Korean labor camp and was later coerced to work for its secret police, the Ministry of State Security. Then she defected to South Korea in 2018, trying to start a new life here. She studied to become a caretaker for nursing home patients while working part time as a waitress.
POLITICO

U.S. and South Korea finalizing end of war declaration text

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. PROGRAMMING NOTE: NatSec Daily will be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back in your inboxes — still confused by the composition of canned cranberry sauce — on Monday, Nov. 29. The U.S. and South Korea are...
Fox News

Members of Congress serve US troops Thanksgiving lunch in South Korea, head to Taiwan

A bipartisan group of members of Congress served U.S. troops stationed in South Korea Thanksgiving lunch. The lawmakers were in South Korea Thursday to support service members and their families stationed in the country, bringing them Thanksgiving lunch and spending time with them. The same group of bipartisan lawmakers continued their trip, landing in Taiwan Thursday evening despite warnings from China.
deltanewsweb.com

U.S. Army Alaska Soldier dies in Fairbanks

HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – A U.S. Army Alaska soldier was pronounced dead at his off-post residence in Fairbanks Friday, Nov. 12. The cause of death is under investigation by the Fairbanks Police Department and the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID). Sgt. Christian Joseph D’Andrea, 22,...
FAIRBANKS, AK
eastcountymagazine.org

CONGRESSWOMAN SARA JACOBS CELEBRATES THANKSGIVING WITH SERVICEMEMBERS AND VETERANS IN SOUTH KOREA

November 27, 2021 (San Diego) -- Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) served Thanksgiving lunch to servicemembers at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, as part of an official congressional delegation trip to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, organized by House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mark Takano. Later in the day,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
fortcampbell-courier.com

Soldiers fill packs with pantry items for Turkey Trot

With backpacks full of nonperishable items slung across their backs, Empire Soldiers of 887th Engineer Support Company completed the Turkey Trot, a 2-mile ruck march, Nov. 22. After the ruck, Soldiers worked together to deliver the donation of more than 1,000 items to Loaves and Fishes, a Clarksville-based nonprofit that distributes 150-200 meals daily.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
albuquerqueexpress.com

US, South Korea Updating War Plans for North Korea

ONBOARD A MILITARY AIRCRAFT - The United States and South Korea are preparing to develop "a new, operational war plan" to better address the growing threat from North Korea's military. The new plan would replace existing strategies meant to respond to potential North Korean aggressions which were drawn up about...
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

North Korea Is Prepared for War with U.S. Aircraft Carriers

Kim Jong-un directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against U.S. carrier strike groups, because if the military “steadily studies and rounds off the war methods of mercilessly striking the enemy’s backbone by the guerrillas-style combat method… it is quite possible to send even a carrier to the bottom of the sea.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

