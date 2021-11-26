ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

By KEN SWEET, PAUL WISEMAN
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points,...

Times Daily

Brazil and Japan report first cases of the omicron variant

Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant Tuesday, while new findings indicate the mutant coronavirus was already in Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm.
Times Daily

Brazil sees 2 confirmed omicron cases, Latin America's 1st

SAO PAULO (AP) — Health officials in Brazil have reported the country's first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in two travelers arriving from South Africa, the first such cases in Latin America.
Times Daily

US panel backs first-of-a-kind COVID-19 pill from Merck

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the coronavirus.
Times Daily

South Korea's daily virus jump exceeds 5,000 for first time

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalizations and deaths to record highs.
Times Daily

US moving to toughen testing requirement for travelers

Washington (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 1.79% to $330.59 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Microsoft Corp. closed $19.08 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
CNN

How the markets are reacting on the news of the latest coronavirus variant

US stocks plummeted Tuesday as renewed concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 weighed on sentiment. Comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell didn't help. Powell told Congress that the Fed no longer thought inflation was "transitory" and he hinted that the Fed could accelerate its plans to cut back on, or taper, bond purchases.
Times Daily

Japan starts booster COVID vaccinations amid omicron scare

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Wednesday started offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots to health care workers amid growing concerns over a new variant of the virus that has already been detected in the country.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) advanced 2.35% to $2,910.61 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $108.72 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
Shore News Network

Wall Street regains some ground after virus pullback

(Reuters) – Wall Street regained some of Friday’s losses on Monday, with the technology sector leading the charge and investors appearing to be somewhat reassured by U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments about the Omicron virus variant. The S&P and the Dow suffered their biggest one-day percentage declines in months in...
MarketWatch

Dow's 170-point jump led by gains for IBM, Apple Inc. shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Monday morning with shares of IBM and Apple Inc. delivering the strongest returns for the price-weighted average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 170 points, or 0.5%, higher, as shares of IBM (IBM) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) have contributed to the index's intraday rally. IBM's shares have risen $3.21 (2.8%) while those of Apple Inc. have climbed $2.98, or 1.9%, combining for a roughly 41-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Microsoft (MSFT) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Home Depot (HD) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
KRON4 News

U.S. stocks rebound after variant slump

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Monday as markets regain their footing following a big stumble on Friday on worries about the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 9:44 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index slumped 2.3% on Friday for its worst day since February. The Dow […]
