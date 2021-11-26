ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Black Friday is a key moment for fighting racism and abuses in business

By Traci Parker
ncadvertiser.com
 5 days ago

Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. The day after Thanksgiving, crowds of eager shoppers wake up before dawn and stand in lines wrapped around stores in pursuit of deeply discounted electronics, toys and clothes. This year the frenzy...

FOXBusiness

Chicago and DC mayors promote Black-owned businesses on Black Friday

The mayors of Chicago and Washington, D.C., both promoted Black-owned businesses on Black Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser both published tweets Friday encouraging shoppers to go to Black-owned businesses. "This year, we’re putting the ‘Black’ in #BlackFriday. Join us and shop a Black-owned business today,"...
CHICAGO, IL
ncadvertiser.com

Racially charged trials were less politically polarized in the past

Americans have come to expect that reactions to verdicts in cases like that of Kyle Rittenhouse and the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery will divide sharply along political lines. But within recent memory, Democrats and Republicans did not view high-profile and racially charged cases nearly as differently. Such polarization is a fairly new development - and it accelerated sharply in the Trump years.
U.S. POLITICS
#Black People#Black Friday#Black Americans#Economy#Montgomery Bus Boycott
CBS Chicago

Business Owners Very Pleased With Turnout For Black Shop Friday, Campaign Urging People To Shop At Black-Owned Businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) — In the days leading to Black Friday, a campaign was launched to encourage people to shop at Black-owned businesses. So how did that campaign do on the busiest shopping day of the year? CBS 2’s Jim Williams had a look at the scorecard. No matter your budget, you’ll likely find an attractive holiday gift here at The Silver Room, at 1506 E. 53rd St. in Hyde Park. “The Silver Room is a little bit of everything for everybody,” said owner Eric Williams. “We have prices that range from $5 up to five, six, seven hundred.” Owner Williams has been in business...
CHICAGO, IL
rolling out

The messages a Black man got after exposing KKK member

Rob Mathis did what he felt was right. When he walked into an open house in 2019 in Michigan, discovered confederate flags and a framed-KKK application hanging on the wall, he took a photo and left. He posted the photo of the application on Facebook and found out the belongings were those of Charles Anderson, a local White police officer.
SOCIETY
yale.edu

Unvaccinated white evangelicals appear immune to pro-vaccine messaging

White evangelical Christians have resisted getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at higher rates than other religious groups in the United States. A new study by Yale researchers provides evidence that persuading these vaccine holdouts to get their shots has only gotten more difficult. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thelily.com

The woman who could bring down Roe v. Wade

Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, Attorney General Lynn Fitch took a meeting with her communications team. As Mississippi’s top lawyer, she would be the face of the law that could bring down Roe v. Wade, responsible for crafting and publicizing arguments on behalf of the state. That day in July, they’d gathered to discuss their promotion strategy.
U.S. POLITICS
Republic

Defining critical race theory

If you were asked to explain what “critical race theory” actually and specifically is, could you?. Don’t feel bad if the honest answer to that question is simply “no.” Do feel bad if the mere mention of C.R.T. angers you, and while the honest answer to the question is still “no,” you are inclined to give an elaborate answer of how and why our schools should not be teaching it.
SOCIETY
defendernetwork.com

IF America is racist? Message from Associate Editor Aswad Walker

“Karen” Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently referred to Ilhan Omar, a Black Muslim congresswoman from Minnesota, as a member of “the Jihad Squad.” Multiple videos have surfaced of Boebert making these comments, even saying that she and a staffer were once on an elevator with Omar, “but [Omar] didn’t have on a backpack, drop it and run away, so we were safe,” implying yet again that Omar is a terrorist. But please believe, there actually was a terrorist on that elevator, and it wasn’t Omar. It was Boebert’s homies who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to overthrow a democratic election. Boebert’s GOP chums attack Black history (American history) and threaten to outlaw our books, classes and social commentary. Surveys show most Republicans, especially evangelicals, are cool with violence aimed at their “enemies.” And Biden and the Dems are, for some reason, still trying to negotiate with these people who don’t even recognize him as the legit POTUS. Folk who trash democracy and exalt as holy, their ideology of hate and violence. Again, there was a terrorist on Omar and Boebert’s elevator ride, and it wasn’t Omar.
POLITICS
Chicago Defender

Black Shop Friday Partners with Target to Support Black Businesses

Black Shop Friday and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announce its new partnership and expanded campaign which encourages Chicagoans to shop at Black-owned businesses on the Friday after Thanksgiving, commonly referred to as Black Friday. One of the biggest shopping days of the year, Black Shop Friday is making it easier to identify and shop at more than 700 local Black-owned businesses. To view the full list of shops and community resources participating in Black Shop Friday, visit BlackShopFriday.com.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC13 Houston

Arbery, Rittenhouse cases spotlight self-defense and vigilantism

The verdicts in favor of Kyle Rittenhouse and against the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery have shone a renewed spotlight on vigilantism and self-defense in America. While in many respects dramatically different, including their outcomes -- Rittenhouse was acquitted and the defendants in the Arbery case were convicted of murder -- both high-profile cases center on people who were armed and put themselves into potentially dangerous situations, fatally shooting people in the process and asserting that they did so in self-defense.
PUBLIC SAFETY

