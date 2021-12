Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah and Raekwon have dropped a new track, ‘Bob James Freestyle’. The tune has arrived at the same time as 'I Got Soul Freestyle', another new outing by Killah, who has described the two songs as “a little something to help y’all enjoy the holiday.” He is currently on the road for the 3 Chambers Tour alongside Raekwon and GZA, with the three Wu-Tang Clan members hitting venues across the US to celebrate the classic albums 'Ironman', 'Liquid Swords', and 'Only Built 4 Cuban Linx'.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO