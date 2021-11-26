How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Maryland Terrapins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking down Mississippi State in dominating fashion, the Louisville men's basketball program is now set to face Maryland in the championship game of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

Against the Bulldogs, the Cardinals were in complete control from start to finish. It was Louisville's best defensive outing on the season, holding Mississippi State to just 33.3 percent from the floor and 1-15 on three-point attempts, will also decisively winning the rebounding battle at 47-38.

As for Maryland, while they have a 5-1 record on the year, they have not looked overly impressive to start the year. Their average margin of victory is only 5.8 against a less-than-impressive non-conference slate, even losing at home against George Mason. In their Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship opener, they trailed Richmond by as much as 12 before storming back.

This will be the eighth all-time meeting between Louisville and Maryland, with the Cardinals claiming a 5-2 advantage in the series. They last played in the 2000 Maui Invitational, with Louisville falling 95-73 despite 22 points from Reece Gaines.

Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Maryland Terrapins (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 a.m. EST

Saturday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 a.m. EST Place: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network - Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) and Sam Hyman (reporter).

CBS Sports Network - Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) and Sam Hyman (reporter). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 531, AT&T Uverse: 1643, Dish: 158, DirecTV: 221, fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 531, AT&T Uverse: 1643, Dish: 158, DirecTV: 221, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WHAS (840 AM); Jody Demling (play-by-play), Reece Gaines (analyst).

(Photo of Noah Locke: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter