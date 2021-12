Bombardier’s redesign of its Challenger 350 extended even to the name, with the new plane now known as the Challenger 3500, though the overhaul itself wasn’t a surprise to industry watchers. “We’ve expected the upgrade for a while, since the super-midsize segment is so competitive,” says business-aviation analyst Rollie Vincent, who notes that the 3500 will go head-to-head with the Embraer Praetor 500 and 600 models, Citation Longitude and Gulfstream G280. “Bombardier needed to do something to keep it fresh,” he says. As we saw during a recent tour of a full-scale interior mockup, the Challenger’s makeover includes luxe features...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO