ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Pat Mitchell collection event Dec. 10 at Reno Co. Museum

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Museum is looking forward to letting the public see some of the Pat Mitchell collection. An event to commemorate that is coming up next month. "We finally have public access to some of Pat Mitchell's images," said Katie Broker with the museum. "We've...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Salvation Army continues Christmas assistance sign-up

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army continues to take applications for assistance for the Christmas season. Applications are being accepted online and in-person through Friday, Dec. 3. For singles, seniors, and families with no one less than 13 years old, follow this link to register: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSfeiRX7GPeMUr.../viewform. For families with kids...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

The Decades: 2010-present

We have come to the end of The Decades. We hope you have enjoyed this look back as much as we enjoyed bringing it to you. We'd like to thank Steve Harmon for letting us use the incredible photos from his collection, the Reno County Museum for their work in sharing ideas, and especially the staff in the Reference Services Department of the Hutchinson Public Library who were as enthusiastic to help with this project as we were to bring it to you. The ideas from this series came from a number of newspapers that have come and gone along with archives from Eagle Radio and the Hutchinson News, the book "The Hutchinson Spirit" from the library and others. We are probably missing some names of others who helped, for which we apologize.
RENO COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Hutchinson, KS
Entertainment
Local
Kansas Government
County
Reno County, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Reno County, KS
Government
Hutch Post

Let's groove: Earth, Wind & Fire will play theater in Salina

The legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to the Stiefel Theatre in May!. Jane Gates, Stiefel executive director, announced this morning that the group is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. May 15. Please see the Stiefel Theatre website for all current Covid protocols. Tickets start at $96,...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Clinic in Hutchinson one of network for veterans

WICHITA, Kan. — To make access to health care easier, the Dole VA Center in Wichita uses Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) across Kansas, including one in Hutchinson. These clinics provide the most common outpatient services without long drives to Wichita. While Primary Care has been the focus of CBOCs,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Mitchell
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy