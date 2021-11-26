Pat Mitchell collection event Dec. 10 at Reno Co. Museum

We have come to the end of The Decades. We hope you have enjoyed this look back as much as we enjoyed bringing it to you. We'd like to thank Steve Harmon for letting us use the incredible photos from his collection, the Reno County Museum for their work in sharing ideas, and especially the staff in the Reference Services Department of the Hutchinson Public Library who were as enthusiastic to help with this project as we were to bring it to you. The ideas from this series came from a number of newspapers that have come and gone along with archives from Eagle Radio and the Hutchinson News, the book "The Hutchinson Spirit" from the library and others. We are probably missing some names of others who helped, for which we apologize.

