What are the best hidden gems on PS4? What are some overlooked or underrated PS4 games you should try? The PlayStation 4 has a seriously rich and diverse library of games, with thousands upon thousands available. It's obviously impossible to play everything, even if a game comes highly recommended. With so many games releasing each week, a lot of great titles fall by the wayside. In this list, we hope to shed some light on some hidden gem games you might not be aware of.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO