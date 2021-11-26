The Weeknd sets a major new milestone with ‘Blinding Lights’

Cardi B is not feeling the current state of hip hop, and she's blasting rappers for having a death wish and making boring, depressing music. "I feel like we keep hearing the same song over and over and over again. These rappers nowadays, all of them wanna die," she said Monday during an Instagram Live session. She also declared that rappers "need to stop doing lean and smoking weed, adding, "You know, this the thing about these rappers, right? They got money and they start buying too much motherf***ing weed, and too much lean and they make that slow s***."

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO