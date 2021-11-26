ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

German far-right AfD party cancels congress due to COVID

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d7OvFpM00

The far-right Alternative for Germany, which has opposed many of the country's pandemic restrictions, has canceled its planned party congress next month due to the surge in coronavirus infections.

Germany has seen record infection rates in recent days and this week passed the mark of 100,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Alternative for Germany's co-leaders said Friday that the decision to postpone the Dec. 11-12 meeting had been taken out of “duty of care and responsibility for the members, delegates, but in particular also all AfD staff as well as service personnel.”

One of the leaders of the party's parliamentary caucus, Alice Weidel, recently contracted the virus. German public broadcaster MDR reported Thursday that the party's leader in Thuringia state, Bjoern Hoecke, has also been infected. Several regional AfD officials have died of COVID-19.

About two dozen AfD lawmakers were prevented from sitting in the plenary during the first meeting of Germany's newly elected parliament last month for refusing to show a vaccine or recovery certificate, or a negative test.

Polls show that Alternative for Germany supporters reject stricter measures to tackle the pandemic, unlike a majority of supporters of other parties.

———

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two German states cancel all Christmas markets due to Covid spike

The German states of Savony and Bavaria have both cancelled all Christmas markets for the winter 2021/22 season, the very week that many were set to open.The country is experiencing a spike in Covid cases in various regions, with chancellor Angela Merkel describing this fourth wave as “dramatic”.Bavaria announced the market closures, which will affect towns such as Munich and Nuremberg, on Friday, with state premier Markus Söder saying: "The situation is very, very serious and difficult.“We have a clear goal: fighting corona, protecting people and protecting the health care system."This affects popular Christmas markets including ones in Dresden and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative For Germany#Covid#Afd#Mdr#Ap
The Independent

Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures

Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was spreading quickly — a decision that could help the country's leaders as they struggle to tackle a sharp rise in infections.The ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court came hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz planned to hold talks on the situation with the country's 16 state governors. There has been a string of calls from experts and politicians for tougher restrictions, but Germany's federal structure and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Queensland Human Rights Commission flooded with inquiries due to Covid border confusion

The Queensland human rights commissioner, Scott McDougall, says the commission has received a spike in inquiries due to confusion about the state’s Covid border rules. McDougall said that in the past few weeks, since the Queensland government announced its plans to reopen the state border, more than a third of inquiries had been about Covid issues as a lack of detail had “created a vacuum where misinformation is able to be spread”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Southside Matt

Russia and China leaving U.S. behind

It has been widely reported that, over the summer, China tested a hypersonic missile that circled Earth. It is now reported that the vehicle used is even more advanced than previously stated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Sweden's first female premier returns days after quitting

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's first female prime minister Magdalena Andersson was reappointed on Monday days after she quit amid political turmoil and jostling ahead of elections. Lawmakers narrowly elected her premier for the second time in less than a week after she set out plans for a minority...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

EU notebook: Austrian climate minister threatens over nuclear power

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights By Daniel Byrne (Dan Byrne is a correspondent based in Dublin, covering climate and finance matters. He is a graduate of Dublin City University. He has held communications & fundraising roles in NGOs and has contributed content for Irish media outlets RTE, AMLintelligence, and the Irish Examiner.) DUBLIN (Callaway […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson facing scrutiny over Omicron’s spread as festive concerns flagged

Boris Johnson will face further questions about the Government’s approach to halting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Wednesday amid criticism from Tory MPs and suggestions from a senior health official that festive gatherings should be shelved.The Prime Minister urged people not to cancel Christmas parties or school nativity plays during a press conference on Tuesday where he promised to “throw everything” at the booster vaccination campaign to tackle the variant’s spread.But his remarks came after UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief Dr Jenny Harries said decreasing social contacts would also help.Mr Johnson insisted he had already put...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

11-year-old whose pregnancy ignited a debate in Bolivia granted an abortion

An 11-year-old girl, whose pregnancy reignited debate about the legality of abortion in Bolivia, moved forward with the procedure Saturday after receiving official approval, government officials told reporters. Eduardo del Castillo, Bolivia’s government minister, said in a news conference on Sunday that “the girl discontinued her pregnancy,” “in accordance with...
AMERICAS
ABC News

ABC News

463K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy