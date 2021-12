WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the biggest shopping day of the year. Black Friday is back and shops were bustling with bargain hunters. At Salmon Run Mall, crowds were consistent, but noticeably smaller than years past. There were plenty of sales, but fewer lines out the door. Some people we spoke with say it’s nice to get their Christmas shopping done without feeling overwhelmed. Others just enjoy getting out and seeing what’s on sale.

