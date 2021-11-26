ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ask SCORE: How can I build a strong brand for my business?

By Ken Sethney, Kitsap SCORE
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
If you do a Google search for “what is a brand,” you will find endless opinions from a wide variety of sources trying to nail down the definition.

The truth is, a brand is an elusive, visceral concept, not a tangible asset. Its value is measured through the emotional connections between a businesses and its customers, not with hard numbers on a spreadsheet. And this is precisely why building a strong business brand can be one of the most challenging tasks for any business owner.

Strong business brands aren’t built overnight.

Your company’s brand is represented by more than your logo or tagline. It’s the culmination of your interactions with your customers, your business’ core beliefs, how you present your company and yourself to the world – and every other aspect of how you do business.

If you don’t build the brand you want, the market will build it for you.

To build a strong brand, you must create opportunities for your customers and potential customers to connect with you in ways that allow them to understand your company’s purpose and believe in the value you bring to their lives. Their perception of your brand is its reality.

It’s critical to understand the importance of branding your business properly. But how do you build the type of brand that connects with customers and creates loyalty? Start by asking yourself these five questions.

  • What is your business’ purpose?
  • What problem does it solve?
  • What is the first thing you want your customers to think of when they see or hear your company’s name?
  • If your customer were to tell a friend about your business, what would you want them to say?
  • What do you want your company to be known for?

Your answers to these questions should begin to give you some clarity into what makes your business special and why customers would want to connect with your brand and purchase your products and services. This understanding will form the foundation of your branding strategy.

Once you have your branding strategy, it’s time to think through how you will showcase your brand to the world.

Your brand should be unique, easily recognizable and easy to understand. You will need to develop clear messaging and design elements, including a logo and a tag line. With everything you do and create, consistency is key.

Once your brand strategy, messaging and design elements are set, you’re ready to share your brand with the world through a number of channels. Your brand should be clearly communicated in everything your customers and partners see.

  • Website
  • Blog and social media content
  • Brochures
  • Promotional materials
  • Business cards
  • Signage
  • Trade show displays
  • Internal signage and documents
  • And anything else representing your company

Building a brand takes time and consistent effort.

Especially in the beginning, your brand will evolve as you and your business do. It’s okay to tweak messages and make improvements along the way. Then, once you have your brand strategy in place and you know your message is resonating with your customers, stick with it. A strong brand is built with consistency.

Building a strong brand is critical to a business’ success, but it’s not an easy task. Developing your business’ brand is the perfect time to bring in the support of a SCORE mentor. Ask for a SCORE mentor with experience building strong brands.

A SCORE mentor can help you develop your plan and coach you every step of the way. Ken Sethney is a volunteer business mentor with Kitsap SCORE. He is a former ad agency creative director and marketing coach who worked with the owners of midsize companies throughout the U.S. You can contact him at ken.sethney@scorevolunteer.org.

