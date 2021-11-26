Army father spends first Thanksgiving with family in two years

Reunion FILE PHOTO: A solider has been reunited with his family in time for the holidays after being separated from them for two years. (Steve Debenport/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — This year’s Thanksgiving will be one that the Noble family will remember.

After being away for two years, soldier Scott Noble has finally hugged his family after being apart.

The member of the 101st Airborne got home just in time, arriving in Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday via Greyhound, WVIR reported.

It was the first face-to-face meeting they’ve had after being able to communicate via Facetime for months.

Between deployments and the COVID-19 pandemic, Noble was separated from his family.

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now, to be honest,” Noble told WVIR. “Just being able just to sit down and just watch a movie and talk to them. Just have a conversation where you can hold them and talk to them.”

You can see their reunion on WVIR.

©2021 Cox Media Group