ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Army father spends first Thanksgiving with family in two years

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvvLh_0d7OsbEH00
Reunion FILE PHOTO: A solider has been reunited with his family in time for the holidays after being separated from them for two years. (Steve Debenport/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — This year’s Thanksgiving will be one that the Noble family will remember.

After being away for two years, soldier Scott Noble has finally hugged his family after being apart.

The member of the 101st Airborne got home just in time, arriving in Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday via Greyhound, WVIR reported.

It was the first face-to-face meeting they’ve had after being able to communicate via Facetime for months.

Between deployments and the COVID-19 pandemic, Noble was separated from his family.

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now, to be honest,” Noble told WVIR. “Just being able just to sit down and just watch a movie and talk to them. Just have a conversation where you can hold them and talk to them.”

You can see their reunion on WVIR.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Indiana porch collapse kills pizza delivery man

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A pizza delivery driver in Indiana died after a porch collapsed on him while he was making a delivery. Police in Connersville, Indiana, said William Fields fell through the collapsed porch and was then pinned by debris, The Associated Press reported. Fields was working for Pizza King...
INDIANA STATE
WGAU

Mom and 7-year-old rescued from burning home thanks to dog barking

CHICAGO — A man and his pit bull raced into action during a fire and have been credited with saving lives. Renaldo Vera told The Chicago Tribune that his dog, Chicago, wouldn’t stop barking and that was what alerted him to screaming outside and glass breaking. Without knowing who needed help, he ran into action, helping to pull two people from a burning building.
CHICAGO, IL
WGAU

Remains of missing Wisconsin mother found in Minnesota

OGEMA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The remains of a 33-year-old woman who disappeared in September were found in a wooded area in Hinckley, Minnesota, a couple of miles from where her car had been found partially submerged in a lake, NBC News reported. Deputies with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed...
MINNESOTA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
40K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy