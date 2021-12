If you need a gift for a classic movie lover in your life then Turner Classic Movies has you covered. They’re offering discounts on their entire site, including some fun bundles for TCM fans like the TCM Home for the Holidays bundle that comes with It’s a Wonderful Life, Christmas in the Movies book, and a TCM holiday mug. Or you can check out the TCM Essentials bundle that includes a 52 movie collection, The Essential Directors book, and a TCM mug. Or you can browse through their extensive movie selection, maybe grab some of those classics you’ve been meaning to get but haven’t gotten around to yet.

TURNER, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO