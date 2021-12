The craft beer industry has seen plenty of changes over the past decade. First, the New England IPA craze turned all our hoppy beers hazy. Then the hard seltzer craze seemed to turn everything clear. But another huge shift has been the packages our beer comes in. For generations, "good" beer came in bottles, but now, nearly all the hippest breweries sell their beer in cans. Cans currently make up around 60 percent of independent craft packaged volume; ten years ago, the number was closer to 5 percent or less.

DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO