ONE KILLED IN FATAL ACCIDENT ON ROUTE 9 THURSDAY NIGHT

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A young couple and their three-week-old baby are recovering after surviving a horrific crash in Bedford County over the weekend. Virginia State Police believe a drunk driver is to blame. Brandon Bateman, 35, was charged with driving under the influence after the accident. The family is...
An Indian man was declared dead following a motorcycle accident and placed in a morgue freezer — but shocked his family when they discovered that he was still breathing the next day. Srikesh Kumar, 45, was in critical condition after he was struck by the motorcycle in Moradabad, east of...
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, one person is dead in a fatal crash out of Jackson County. Troopers said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Old U.S. Road near Vallie Road and McChapel Road. We’re told a Marianna man was heading south when...
A crash involving several vehicles closed the eastbound lanes of Route 12 for about 45 minutes on Sunday, also known as the Warren Street Bypass, in Reading. The crash happened about 2:25 p.m. in the area of Carpenter Technology, not far from an overnight accident in the westbound lanes that closed them for about six hours.
Emergency crews responded to a fatal auto accident occurring at a location on Highway 411 north just before 2:00 Sunday afternoon. According to reports, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole snapping it in half, knocking it along with live power lines to the ground. Cherokee County...
LOGAN, Utah — One man died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning in Logan. According to Lt. Brett Randall of the Logan City Police Department, authorities were notified of a motorcycle crash at 9:30 a.m. The crash happened at 1900 West and 200 South, just south of the landfill in Logan.
One person killed following a motorcycle accident in Crosby (Crosby, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a motorcycle veered off a road and struck a sign in Crosby on early Wednesday, according to authorities.
At 8:57 a.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that occurred on I-40/85, northbound near Buckhorn Road in Orange County. The crash involved two passenger vehicles and a commercial motor vehicle. Troopers are currently still on scene. One fatality has been confirmed. Two northbound...
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man died of injuries suffered Wednesday, Nov. 24, in a workplace accident, Kentwood police said. Moses Kur, 37, of Kentwood, was identified as the victim. He was working on a machine at Ventra Grand Rapids, 2929 32nd Street, when he was injured, Kentwood police said.
One person was killed and another injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Harley Davidson, driven by 50-year-old Terry R. Randolph of Marshall, was on Route HH at Cedar Drive around 2 p.m., when he attempted to avoid a dog in the roadway. The Harley traveled off the road, overturned and became airborne. The motorcycle then crossed Cedar Drive and both occupants were ejected.
PORTAGE COUNTY – On Nov. 26 around 10 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a 911 call of an elderly female along the bank of the river who was not breathing. It was reported she was near the address of 1800 Sherman Ave. in the Village of Whiting. Portage County Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Portage County Ambulance and Plover EMR responded to the scene.
On November 17, 2021 at 7:45am emergency personnel responded to a report of an accident involving a pedestrian, in the 600 block of Warren, in front of Prairie View Elementary. The Kansas Highway Patrol was first on scene and took control of the accident investigation, which is ongoing. The accident did result in the death of a minor child.
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – One man is dead, and two others injured after an accident in Washington County on Wednesday evening. Maryland State Police report a fatal accident that happened on Sharpsburg Pike at around 7 PM near Taylors Landing Road. Upon arrival they found a 1998 Ford Econoline Van involved in an accident with a 2009 Chevrolet HHR.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Illinois Route 37 in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Fire Protection District, a tow truck and SUV collided head-on on Route 37 just south of Goshen Meadows Road north of Mt. Vernon. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and had to be extricated by firefighters. The tow truck driver was uninjured. The tow truck was not pulling a vehicle at the time of the crash. The names of those involved have not been released.
BLAUVELT, NY – On Monday November 15, 2021, at approximately 5:03PM, the Orangetown Police responded to a report of a Motor Vehicle Collision at the intersection of State Route 303 and East Erie Street in the Hamlet of Blauvelt, N.Y. A 2005 Mack commercial box truck operated by Andrew Roe,...
SANDWICH – One person is dead after a Sunday night traffic crash south east of Sandwich. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 6:30 PM to the intersection of Millington Road and Millhurst Road for a two vehicle collision. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were injured. The crash remains under investigation and the identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department said one person was hit and killed by a car Wednesday night. Officers responded just after 5:30 p.m. to reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the 900 block of SW MacVicar Ave. They found Gretchen Cabrera, 42, in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Hutchinson. According to Hutchinson police, Roxanna Myrick of Hutchinson was at the intersection of Blanchard and K-61 when she pulled out from the stop sign and into the path of an oncoming car driven by Barbara Highland.
