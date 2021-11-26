ONE KILLED IN FATAL ACCIDENT ON ROUTE 9 THURSDAY NIGHT

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Illinois Route 37 in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Fire Protection District, a tow truck and SUV collided head-on on Route 37 just south of Goshen Meadows Road north of Mt. Vernon. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and had to be extricated by firefighters. The tow truck driver was uninjured. The tow truck was not pulling a vehicle at the time of the crash. The names of those involved have not been released.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO