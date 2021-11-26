ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan meet with high stakes

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)– Second-ranked Ohio State plays at No. 6 Michigan on Saturday with high stakes.

The Game kicks off from Ann Arbor at noon on Saturday and you can catch all the action on FOX 8.

The victors claim the Big Ten East Division title, a spot in the conference championship game and a shot at being in the College Football Playoff. The loser falls out of Big Ten and national title contention and is left to wait for a second-tier bowl game invitation.

Ohio State’s pass-rushing, run-stuffing defensive line against Michigan’s steady offensive line is the key matchup to watch.

The Buckeyes have won a school-record eight straight, one short of the series record Michigan set more than a century ago.

