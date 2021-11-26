ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

How Many Americans Moved the Year You Were Born

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmtbQ_0d7OqLEL00 Fewer Americans moved to a new home in the past year than at any other time since 1948 -- the earliest year with available data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Only about 27.1 million Americans moved between March 2020 and March 2021, compared to 28.7 million from 1947 to 1948, when the U.S. population was less than half its current size.

The most recent data on relocation in the United States reflects the continuation of a longer-term downward trend in domestic relocation, as moving has become less common in each of the last six years. While the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many Americans out of urban areas and into the suburbs, it also likely created many hurdles that made moving more difficult.

Regardless of the causal factors, the fact remains that only 8.4% of Americans age 1 and up moved to a new home in the past year, less than half the share reported in years passed. ( This is the top city Americans are moving to .)

Most Americans who moved in the past year did not go far. The largest share of movers -- 4.9% of the population -- relocated to a new home within the same county. Meanwhile, 1.9% of the population moved to a new county in the same state, and just 1.4% of the population relocated to a different state. Here is a look at the 40 places where young people are moving.

Using data from the Current Population Survey from the Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the number of Americans who moved the year you were born. Prior to 2004, the period of moving was as of March 1 of the previous year. Total number of movers includes those moving from abroad. Due to data limitations, the years 1972 through 1975 and 1977 to 1980 are not included in this analysis. All data came from the CPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RFq5h_0d7OqLEL00

1947-1948
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 20.2% of pop. -- 9th most in 66 years (28,672,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.6% of pop. (19,202,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.3% of pop. (4,638,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.1% of pop. (4,370,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dA6K_0d7OqLEL00

1948-1949
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 19.2% of pop. -- 20th most in 66 years (27,603,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.0% of pop. (18,792,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.8% of pop. (3,992,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.0% of pop. (4,344,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWlsO_0d7OqLEL00

1949-1950
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 19.1% of pop. -- 21st most in 66 years (28,015,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.1% of pop. (19,276,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.0% of pop. (4,360,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.6% of pop. (3,889,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iwke_0d7OqLEL00

1950-1951
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 21.2% of pop. -- most in 66 years (31,464,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.9% of pop. (20,694,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.6% of pop. (5,276,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.5% of pop. (5,188,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183GEd_0d7OqLEL00

1951-1952
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 20.3% of pop. -- 7th most in 66 years (30,478,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.2% of pop. (19,874,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.2% of pop. (4,854,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.4% of pop. (5,112,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5rbE_0d7OqLEL00

1952-1953
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 20.6% of pop. -- 4th most in 66 years (31,526,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.5% of pop. (20,638,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.0% of pop. (4,626,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.6% of pop. (5,522,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLBiZ_0d7OqLEL00

1953-1954
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 19.3% of pop. -- 19th most in 66 years (30,025,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 12.2% of pop. (19,046,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.2% of pop. (4,947,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.2% of pop. (5,034,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLCEz_0d7OqLEL00

1954-1955
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 20.4% of pop. -- 6th most in 66 years (32,419,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.3% of pop. (21,086,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.5% of pop. (5,511,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.1% of pop. (4,895,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaPlQ_0d7OqLEL00

1955-1956
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 21.1% of pop. -- 2nd most in 66 years (34,040,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.7% of pop. (22,186,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.6% of pop. (5,859,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.1% of pop. (5,053,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iNnf_0d7OqLEL00

1956-1957
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 19.9% of pop. -- 13th most in 66 years (32,723,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.1% of pop. (21,566,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.2% of pop. (5,192,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.1% of pop. (5,076,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySa1o_0d7OqLEL00

1957-1958
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 20.3% of pop. -- 7th most in 66 years (34,103,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.1% of pop. (22,023,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.4% of pop. (5,656,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.3% of pop. (5,584,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FADcH_0d7OqLEL00

1958-1959
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 19.7% of pop. -- 16th most in 66 years (33,640,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.1% of pop. (22,315,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.2% of pop. (5,419,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.0% of pop. (5,070,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lf4Hr_0d7OqLEL00

1959-1960
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 19.9% of pop. -- 13th most in 66 years (34,685,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 12.9% of pop. (22,564,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.3% of pop. (5,724,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.2% of pop. (5,523,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrukE_0d7OqLEL00

1960-1961
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 20.6% of pop. -- 4th most in 66 years (36,533,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.7% of pop. (24,289,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.1% of pop. (5,493,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.2% of pop. (5,753,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wK1G_0d7OqLEL00

1961-1962
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 19.6% of pop. -- 17th most in 66 years (35,218,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.0% of pop. (23,341,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.0% of pop. (5,461,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.1% of pop. (5,562,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424Cyl_0d7OqLEL00

1962-1963
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 20.0% of pop. -- 12th most in 66 years (36,432,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 12.6% of pop. (23,059,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.1% of pop. (5,712,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.6% of pop. (6,640,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiCcf_0d7OqLEL00

1963-1964
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 20.1% of pop. -- 11th most in 66 years (37,187,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.0% of pop. (24,089,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.3% of pop. (6,191,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.3% of pop. (6,047,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcPwv_0d7OqLEL00

1964-1965
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 20.7% of pop. -- 3rd most in 66 years (38,846,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.4% of pop. (25,122,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.5% of pop. (6,597,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.3% of pop. (6,147,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbQ4R_0d7OqLEL00

1965-1966
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 19.8% of pop. -- 15th most in 66 years (37,586,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 12.7% of pop. (24,165,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.3% of pop. (6,275,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.3% of pop. (6,263,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BHQa_0d7OqLEL00

1966-1967
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 19.0% of pop. -- 23rd most in 66 years (36,523,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 11.6% of pop. (22,339,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.3% of pop. (6,308,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.4% of pop. (6,553,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhM8p_0d7OqLEL00

1967-1968
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 19.5% of pop. -- 18th most in 66 years (37,886,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 11.8% of pop. (22,960,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.4% of pop. (6,607,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.6% of pop. (7,035,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6y0R_0d7OqLEL00

1968-1969
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 19.0% of pop. -- 23rd most in 66 years (37,332,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 11.7% of pop. (22,993,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.2% of pop. (6,316,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.4% of pop. (6,625,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbPWR_0d7OqLEL00

1969-1970
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 19.1% of pop. -- 21st most in 66 years (38,095,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 11.7% of pop. (23,225,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.1% of pop. (6,250,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.6% of pop. (7,066,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y56p2_0d7OqLEL00

1970-1971
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 18.7% of pop. -- 25th most in 66 years (37,705,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 11.4% of pop. (23,018,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.1% of pop. (6,197,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.4% of pop. (6,946,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWZje_0d7OqLEL00

1975-1976
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 17.7% of pop. -- 31st most in 66 years (36,793,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.8% of pop. (22,399,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.4% of pop. (7,106,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.0% of pop. (6,140,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdj6f_0d7OqLEL00

1980-1981
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 17.2% of pop. -- 34th most in 66 years (38,200,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.4% of pop. (23,097,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.4% of pop. (7,614,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.8% of pop. (6,175,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVAxS_0d7OqLEL00

1981-1982
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 17.0% of pop. -- 35th most in 66 years (38,127,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.3% of pop. (23,081,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.3% of pop. (7,330,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.0% of pop. (6,628,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZXeZ_0d7OqLEL00

1982-1983
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 16.6% of pop. -- 39th most in 66 years (37,408,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.1% of pop. (22,858,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.3% of pop. (7,403,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.7% of pop. (6,169,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYsK3_0d7OqLEL00

1983-1984
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 17.3% of pop. -- 32nd most in 66 years (39,379,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.4% of pop. (23,659,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.6% of pop. (8,198,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.8% of pop. (6,444,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIR9J_0d7OqLEL00

1984-1985
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 20.2% of pop. -- 9th most in 66 years (46,470,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 13.1% of pop. (30,126,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.5% of pop. (7,995,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.0% of pop. (6,921,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fd97Y_0d7OqLEL00

1985-1986
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 18.6% of pop. -- 26th most in 66 years (43,237,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 11.3% of pop. (26,401,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.7% of pop. (8,665,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.0% of pop. (6,971,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eDQ1_0d7OqLEL00

1986-1987
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 18.6% of pop. -- 26th most in 66 years (43,693,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 11.6% of pop. (27,196,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.7% of pop. (8,762,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.8% of pop. (6,593,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WISRo_0d7OqLEL00

1987-1988
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 17.8% of pop. -- 29th most in 66 years (42,174,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 11.0% of pop. (26,201,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.3% of pop. (7,727,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.0% of pop. (7,046,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmPTh_0d7OqLEL00

1988-1989
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 17.8% of pop. -- 29th most in 66 years (42,620,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.9% of pop. (26,123,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.3% of pop. (7,949,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.0% of pop. (7,081,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThN9X_0d7OqLEL00

1989-1990
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 17.9% of pop. -- 28th most in 66 years (43,381,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.6% of pop. (25,726,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.3% of pop. (8,061,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.3% of pop. (8,033,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hr5Ub_0d7OqLEL00

1990-1991
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 17.0% of pop. -- 35th most in 66 years (41,539,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.3% of pop. (25,151,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.2% of pop. (7,881,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.9% of pop. (7,122,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U32BT_0d7OqLEL00

1991-1992
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 17.3% of pop. -- 32nd most in 66 years (42,800,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.7% of pop. (26,587,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.2% of pop. (7,853,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.9% of pop. (7,105,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XODK_0d7OqLEL00

1992-1993
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 17.0% of pop. -- 35th most in 66 years (43,099,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.7% of pop. (26,932,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.1% of pop. (7,855,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.7% of pop. (6,916,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MhIb_0d7OqLEL00

1993-1994
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 16.7% of pop. -- 38th most in 66 years (42,835,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.4% of pop. (26,638,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.2% of pop. (8,226,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.6% of pop. (6,726,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INm3o_0d7OqLEL00

1994-1995
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 16.4% of pop. -- 41st most in 66 years (42,317,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.8% of pop. (27,908,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.1% of pop. (7,888,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.2% of pop. (5,743,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8aR5_0d7OqLEL00

1995-1996
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 16.3% of pop. -- 42nd most in 66 years (42,537,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.3% of pop. (26,696,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.1% of pop. (8,009,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.5% of pop. (6,471,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2taAdp_0d7OqLEL00

1996-1997
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 16.5% of pop. -- 40th most in 66 years (43,391,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.5% of pop. (27,740,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.0% of pop. (7,960,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.4% of pop. (6,389,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEB6P_0d7OqLEL00

1997-1998
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 16.0% of pop. -- 44th most in 66 years (42,507,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 10.2% of pop. (27,082,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.0% of pop. (7,867,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.4% of pop. (6,355,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45OKJA_0d7OqLEL00

1998-1999
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 15.9% of pop. -- 45th most in 66 years (42,636,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 9.4% of pop. (25,268,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.1% of pop. (8,423,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.8% of pop. (7,516,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDvXZ_0d7OqLEL00

1999-2000
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 16.1% of pop. -- 43rd most in 66 years (43,388,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 9.0% of pop. (24,399,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 3.3% of pop. (8,814,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 3.1% of pop. (8,428,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXJf6_0d7OqLEL00

2000-2001
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 14.2% of pop. -- 47th most in 66 years (39,007,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 8.0% of pop. (21,918,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.7% of pop. (7,550,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.8% of pop. (7,783,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlebR_0d7OqLEL00

2001-2002
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 14.8% of pop. -- 46th most in 66 years (41,111,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 8.5% of pop. (23,712,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.9% of pop. (8,066,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.8% of pop. (7,770,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHpuT_0d7OqLEL00

2002-2003
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 14.2% of pop. -- 47th most in 66 years (40,093,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 8.3% of pop. (23,468,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.7% of pop. (7,728,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.7% of pop. (7,628,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzgja_0d7OqLEL00

2003-2004
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 13.7% of pop. -- 50th most in 66 years (38,995,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 7.9% of pop. (22,551,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.8% of pop. (7,842,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.6% of pop. (7,330,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0WBm_0d7OqLEL00

2004-2005
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 13.9% of pop. -- 49th most in 66 years (39,888,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 7.9% of pop. (22,736,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.7% of pop. (7,847,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.6% of pop. (7,441,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bjtW_0d7OqLEL00

2005-2006
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 13.7% of pop. -- 50th most in 66 years (39,837,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 8.6% of pop. (24,851,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.8% of pop. (8,010,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 2.0% of pop. (5,679,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0dHD_0d7OqLEL00

2006-2007
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 13.2% of pop. -- 52nd most in 66 years (38,681,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 8.6% of pop. (25,192,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.5% of pop. (7,436,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.7% of pop. (4,862,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6on9_0d7OqLEL00

2007-2008
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 11.9% of pop. -- 56th most in 66 years (35,167,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 7.8% of pop. (23,013,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.1% of pop. (6,282,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.6% of pop. (4,728,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GhRCl_0d7OqLEL00

2008-2009
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 12.5% of pop. -- 53rd most in 66 years (37,105,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 8.4% of pop. (24,984,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.1% of pop. (6,374,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.6% of pop. (4,660,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vpNG_0d7OqLEL00

2009-2010
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 12.5% of pop. -- 53rd most in 66 years (37,445,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 8.6% of pop. (25,910,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.1% of pop. (6,227,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.4% of pop. (4,323,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWuia_0d7OqLEL00

2010-2011
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 11.6% of pop. -- 58th most in 66 years (35,038,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 7.7% of pop. (23,330,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 1.9% of pop. (5,868,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.6% of pop. (4,756,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1mw2_0d7OqLEL00

2011-2012
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 12.0% of pop. -- 55th most in 66 years (36,488,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 7.7% of pop. (23,493,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.2% of pop. (6,782,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.7% of pop. (5,059,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSVFB_0d7OqLEL00

2012-2013
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 11.7% of pop. -- 57th most in 66 years (35,918,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 7.5% of pop. (23,150,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.3% of pop. (6,961,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.6% of pop. (4,770,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSAeb_0d7OqLEL00

2013-2014
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 11.5% of pop. -- 60th most in 66 years (35,681,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 7.6% of pop. (23,436,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.1% of pop. (6,446,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.5% of pop. (4,666,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPF3R_0d7OqLEL00

2014-2015
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 11.6% of pop. -- 58th most in 66 years (36,324,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 7.3% of pop. (22,905,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.1% of pop. (6,653,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.6% of pop. (5,093,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397blb_0d7OqLEL00

2015-2016
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 11.2% of pop. -- 61st most in 66 years (35,138,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 6.9% of pop. (21,588,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.4% of pop. (7,501,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.5% of pop. (4,768,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pd5tz_0d7OqLEL00

2016-2017
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 11.0% of pop. -- 62nd most in 66 years (34,902,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 6.8% of pop. (21,614,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.1% of pop. (6,668,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.7% of pop. (5,366,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PaV8f_0d7OqLEL00

2017-2018
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 10.1% of pop. -- 63rd most in 66 years (32,352,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 6.2% of pop. (19,852,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.0% of pop. (6,496,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.5% of pop. (4,838,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GmzNw_0d7OqLEL00

2018-2019
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 9.8% of pop. -- 64th most in 66 years (31,371,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 5.9% of pop. (18,833,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.1% of pop. (6,663,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.5% of pop. (4,738,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onfZo_0d7OqLEL00

2019-2020
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 9.3% of pop. -- 65th most in 66 years (29,780,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 5.4% of pop. (17,522,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 2.2% of pop. (7,059,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.3% of pop. (4,233,000 total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNuXn_0d7OqLEL00

2020-2021
> Pct. 1 yr. and older who moved: 8.4% of pop. -- 66th most in 66 years (27,059,000 total)
> Moved within same county: 4.9% of pop. (15,805,000 total)
> Moved to a new county in-state: 1.9% of pop. (6,270,000 total)
> Moved to a new state: 1.4% of pop. (4,374,000 total)

