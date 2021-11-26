Suspect Nabbed In Stabbing At Parking Lot Of Long Island Gas Station

A suspect has been apprehended after an overnight stabbing on Long Island.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25 in Wyandanch.

Following an alteration, Ronald Carson, age 49, of Wyandanch, stabbed a man in the parking lot of BP Gas, located at 1501 Straight Path, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, of North Amityville, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Carson was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Carson was charged with:

Second-degree assault,

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon,

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Nov. 26.

