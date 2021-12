Editor's note: If I did not get your business listed, please let me know, and I will run a correction detailing your business in the next Big Sandy Mountaineer:. It is essential to shop at home as it does affect our economy; we must support our local businesses during our Christmas shopping. Indeed, we don't have shopping available like Great Falls or Havre, but we can still shop and fill many of our Christmas lists locally. Gift certificates to local businesses are always a good present to give. Everyone could use a certificate for food. The Grocery store, 406-378-2305, also has some small toys and items for children, along with Big Sandy Sweatshirts. It also has a wide variety of gift certificates for other businesses.

BIG SANDY, MT ・ 20 HOURS AGO