ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. says 'all options' on the table over Russian troop buildup near Ukraine

By Humeyra Pamuk, Simon Lewis
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BCBV_0d7OnjpM00

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - All options are on the table in how to respond to Russia's "large and unusual" troop buildup near Ukraine's border, and the NATO alliance will decide on the next move following consultations next week, the State Department's top U.S. diplomat for European affairs said on Friday.

"As you can appreciate, all options are on the table and there's a toolkit that includes a whole range of options," Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried told reporters in a telephone briefing.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was concerned about the situation in Ukraine, repeated Washington's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and added that he will "in all probability" speak with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Vladimir Putin.

The comments came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Latvia and Sweden next week to attend meetings of NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Donfried said Moscow's "large and unusual" troop buildup would top the agenda at the NATO summit.

"It's now for the alliance to decide what are the next moves that NATO wants to take," Donfried said. "Next week, we will talk about our assessment of what's happening on Russia's border with Ukraine and we will begin that conversation of what are the options that are on the table and what it is that NATO as an alliance would like to do together," she said.

U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have raised the alarm in recent weeks over what they say are unusual Russian troop movements closer to Ukraine, suggesting that Moscow may be poised to launch an attack on its neighbor, accusations Russia has rejected as fear-mongering.

Asked if Blinken was going to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov while in Stockholm, Donfried said she had no such announcements to make but added: "Stay tuned."

On Friday, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Ukraine's head of presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, in a call spoke about their concerns over Russian military activities near Ukraine's border.

The two discussed Russia's "harsh rhetoric" toward Ukraine and agreed all sides should pursue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne​​ said in a statement. "Mr. Sullivan underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Horne said.

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence told the Military Times outlet this weekend that Russia had more than 92,000 troops massed around Ukraine's borders and was preparing for an attack by the end of January or beginning of February.

Moscow has dismissed such suggestions as inflammatory and said it was not threatening anyone and defended its right to deploy its troops as it wished.

Donfried was asked what the United States saw specifically different in Russia's troop buildup this time, but she did not elaborate aside from saying it was "large and unusual."

Russia's intentions remain unclear, and East-West tensions are running high with Ukraine, Russia and NATO all conducting military drills and Moscow accusing Washington of rehearsing a nuclear attack on Russia earlier this month.

Asked if recent escalation has prompted Washington to consider more seriously deploying permanent troops in NATO's eastern flank, Donfried did not elaborate on the specific point but said NATO foreign ministers next week would be discussing the wider strategy for the alliance's posturing in the 21st century.

At the OSCE meeting in Stockholm, Donfried said, Blinken will also raise Russia's occupation of Ukrainian and Georgian territories, the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and the crisis in Belarus.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis in Washington; Additional reporting by Nandita Bose Nantucket, Mass., and Tim Ahmann in Washington Editing by Alistair Bell and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 195

John Wheeler
4d ago

Biden is gonna get us all killed somebody plzz get his retarded self and Harry Haris out of the white house before America is no more

Reply(35)
46
Billy P
3d ago

As long as Biden is in office the Russians and China are going to annex land with no fear of retaliation. Biden is in their pocket and will do as he's told. Our own allies don't even trust us and justifiably so. The entire world will eventually reget the Biden presidency.

Reply(22)
24
Todd George
3d ago

People need to understand the facts and importance of this situation in Ukraine, if we and our allies do not draw a line and keep Russia's communist ideals and dictatorship type of government in check then Russian underhandedness and terrorist organizational groups will constantly push to topple democratic governments. The Russian people need to stop listening to the communist party propaganda! As long as Putin is ruling Russia there will always be a constant threat against peace in the world but the even more very real threat to Russia's neighbors. Putin has Russian forces keeping its neighbors on a constant state of alert and constantly training for war! The thing is if we don't help our allies and friends then when we are in need of our allies and friends do you think that they will help us, I think not! We can NOT afford to leave our allies and friends to take care of all the battles against communism, if we do one day we will perish alone!

Reply(21)
19
Related
Reuters

Russia says NATO deploying 'significant' hardware near its borders

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO on Tuesday of deploying a significant amount of military hardware near Russia's borders and said Moscow could respond to security threats from Western countries and Ukraine if necessary. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have raised the alarm in...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Putin Hits Back as NATO Warns Moscow Against Attacking Ukraine

RIGA/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the Western military alliance met to discuss Moscow's possible motives for massing troops near the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin countered that Russia would be...
POLITICS
UPI News

Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Russia's defense ministry announced Monday it has carried out another successful test firing of the Zircon hypersonic missile. Defense officials said in a statement the missile was fired from the Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Gorshkov while sailing in the White Sea. The missile's flight "corresponded to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Nuclear war with Russia over Ukraine ‘a very unwelcome outcome’, says minister

A nuclear war with Russia over Ukraine would be “a very unwelcome outcome”, a defence minister has told Parliament.The understatement by Tory frontbencher Baroness Goldie of such a catastrophic scenario, which she said she hoped could be avoided, sparked muted wry laughter among peers at Westminster.Lady Goldie made her comments as she was pressed over a deal struck between the UK and Ukraine which will see warships and missiles sold to the country amid rising tensions with Russia.Boris Johnson has previously warned Vladimir Putin against making a “tragic mistake” as tensions rise with a military build-up by Russia on the...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

NATO chief says allies must prepare for the worst in Ukraine

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday that the U.S.-led military organization must prepare for the worst as concern mounts that Russia could be preparing to invade Ukraine. NATO is worried about a Russian buildup of heavy equipment and troops near Ukraine’s northern border, not far...
MILITARY
Reuters

Belarus leader, in U-turn, says annexed Crimea is legally Russian

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, was legally Russian territory, RIA news agency reported, in a reversal of his public stance. Belarus is a close ally of Russia, but did not recognise the...
POLITICS
Fox News

A US-Russia war over Ukraine would be catastrophic

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer and specialist in Russian doctrine and strategy who participated in dozens of war games that simulated a U.S.-Russia conflict, I am gravely concerned about the high risk of Washington going to war over Ukraine. If you thought $2 trillion and 6,000 American...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Vladimir Putin
CNBC

U.S., Britain warn Russia against any new Ukraine aggression

Western alarm grows at Russian troop build-up. Blinken to address NATO ministers in Lativa. Moscow denies any aggressive intent. The United States and Britain warned Russia on Tuesday over any new military aggression against Ukraine as the Western military alliance NATO met to discuss Moscow's intentions for massing troops on the border with the former Soviet republic.
POLITICS
Washington Post

The West must do more than talk about Russia’s Ukraine ambitions

As a student of Russia for more than 60 years (having made my first trip to Russia in 1960), I think that the State Department’s words about Russia not making a “mistake” by massing tanks at their stolen border with Ukraine will make no difference whatsoever unless the West actually does something.
POLITICS
BBC

Poland PM urges 'wake up' to destabilisation by Russia and allies

Poland's prime minister says Nato allies need to "connect the dots" and "wake up" to Russian attempts to destabilise the region. Mateusz Morawiecki told the BBC recent events showed the Kremlin and allies wanted to "change the geopolitical system" and "disunite" the EU. He cited a build-up of Russian forces...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nato#Russian#The State Department#European#State#Eurasian#Ukrainian#Osce
AFP

NATO eyes Russia's Ukraine buildup amid invasion fears

NATO foreign ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss how to counter a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border amid fears the Kremlin could be preparing to invade. NATO diplomats say the bloc remains uncertain of Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions -- but ministers will discuss contingency plans should Russia invade.  
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Russian navy test-fires hypersonic missile in the White Sea

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s navy has successfully test-fired a prospective hypersonic missile, the military said Monday. The Defense Ministry said the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in the White Sea launched the Zircon cruise missile, hitting a practice target 400 kilometers (215 nautical miles) away. The launch was the latest in a series of tests of Zircon, which is set to enter service next year.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Belarus will back Russia if war breaks out in Ukraine, says Alexander Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian dictator, has said his country would stand side-by-side with Russia if war breaks out in Ukraine. The comments came as Kyiv called on the West to prepare snap economic sanctions ready to be imposed if Moscow does invade, after a build-up of Russian troops near the border led to fears of an imminent attack.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

War Between Russia and Ukraine: A Basic Scenario?

Concern is growing in the Western media over Russian military activity in the southwestern theatre. There are opinions that Russia is preparing a military campaign against Ukraine. The supposed goal is to break the deadlock of the Minsk Agreements, to impose further coexistence conditions on Kiev and its Western partners, to prevent the U.S. and NATO from “developing” the territory of Ukraine for military purposes, and also to reformat the country’s political system and its state structure. Such rumours are spreading quickly, causing alarm among the political leaders of foreign countries as well as latent, albeit tangible fears in the business community. However, it is still premature to consider such a development as a baseline scenario.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy