After two years of Jennifer Rogge’s daughters distance learning, Rogge was thrilled to move to Siskiyou County and enroll them in the Scott Valley Unified School District. Rogge moved to Etna from Davis in March because she wanted her children to grow up in a rural area, with a tight-knit community and proximity to the outdoors. Her 7-year-old daughter, who is in first grade, and her 11-year-old daughter, who is in fifth grade, were thriving in school and having a positive experience until last week, she said.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO