This emergency tool for your car is a glass breaker that doubles as a make-shift hammer

By Gaurav Sood
yankodesign.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho says a typical windows glass breaker has to be concealed in the dark corners of your vehicle? This glass breaker that doubles as a hammer and designer prop breaks away all those notions!. More often than not we tend to hide away emergency use equipment like windows glass...

