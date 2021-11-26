ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Want to capitalize on Black Friday deals for yourself? Check these out

By Sian Babish, BestReviews
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PQ0I_0d7OmOS000

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Besides getting gifts for people on your holiday shopping list, there’s someone else you should remember to buy for today: yourself.

If you’ve been eyeing something special recently, whether it’s a new tablet or a winter coat , Black Friday is the perfect time to pick it up at a deep discount. There’s something for everyone on sale today, and considering many products reach the lowest prices of the season, it’s smart to take advantage of deals while they last.

To point you in the right direction for Black Friday deals, we’re sharing this shopping guide featuring the most-wanted products of the season. We’re organizing it into popular categories, so you identify the best deals quickly, and we’ll be updating it throughout the day— so check back often.

Electronics and personal tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6DHR_0d7OmOS000

Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones : $100 off at Amazon

Whether you’re listening to your favorite music or enjoying an immersive gaming session, these headphones are ideal for audio enthusiasts looking for next-level sound experiences. Available at Amazon .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLnmx_0d7OmOS000

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch : $100 off at Kohl’s

It’s easy to stay organized when you invest in this smartwatch, which functions as both a mini communication hub and fitness tracker. It comes with plenty of new apps to support busy and active lifestyles. Available at Kohl’s .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Sc2H_0d7OmOS000

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Unlocked Android Smartphone : $150 off at Amazon

If it’s time for a new smartphone, upgrade to this popular model. It’s a top choice, chock-full of exciting new features and offers high-quality calling experiences. Available at Amazon .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INqbx_0d7OmOS000

Amazon All-New Echo Show 5 : $40 off at Kohl’s

A smart home assistant makes life much easier by managing other smart devices in the home through voice commands and convenient features. It’s an ideal information and communication hub, too. Available at Kohl’s .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOzGT_0d7OmOS000

Sony X80J 55-Inch 4K UHD LED Smart Google TV : 25% off at Amazon

Whether you’re a sports junkie or love binging on your favorite shows, this smart TV offers one of the best viewing experiences on the market. The TV offers quick and easy access to popular streaming services, like Prime Video, Netflix and Hulu. Available at Amazon .

SHOP NOW

Other top deals

  • Planning a holiday road trip? Make sure you have a GPS unit to navigate your journey.
  • If you’re a big fan of snapping photos, invest in a digital camera .
  • Pick up this popular streaming device to catch up on new movies and shows.
  • Enjoy 24/7 access to e-books and audiobooks with a Kindle .

Self-care

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NOaX_0d7OmOS000

Giorgio Armani Ocean di Gioia Eau de Parfum, 3.4-oz. : 50% off at Ulta

Pleasant and inviting, it’s hard to beat the unique scent profile of this perfume. It’s quickly becoming one of Black Friday’s best-selling fragrances. Available at Ulta .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BX94U_0d7OmOS000

Givenchy Men’s Gentlemen Only Eau de Toilette, 3.3-oz. : 30% off at Macy’s

Treat yourself to this cologne, a perennial favorite that is statement-making and memorable. It’s popular as a signature scent, and several shoppers are picking up more than one bottle. Available at Macy’s .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rvu9_0d7OmOS000

INFINITIPRO by Conair 1875 Pro Ceramic Hair Dryer : $15 off at Amazon

If you’re looking for a smoother blowout, pick up this hairdryer from a trusted brand. You’ll use this quality heat styling tool often, making it well worth its new low price today. Available at Amazon .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13151S_0d7OmOS000

Braun Epilator Silk-epil 9 Wet/Dry Epilator : 30% off at Amazon

Instead of shaving or waxing on a near-daily basis, switch to this epilator. Smooth results last for up to a month, and it results in finer, softer hair regrowth that is more manageable. Available at Amazon .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f030i_0d7OmOS000

AstroAI Mini Skincare Fridge : 7% off at Amazon

Skincare fridges, like this one, have emerged as must-have beauty appliances since they keep moisturizers, serums and eye creams chilled for cool, refreshing applications. Available at Amazon .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05nWvN_0d7OmOS000

Philips Sonicare 2 Electric Toothbrush : $60 off at Kohl’s

A best-selling electric toothbrush, this model takes the hard work out of brushing. It’s powerful enough to blast away plaque, and it makes it much easier to brush hard-to-reach areas. Available at Kohl’s .

SHOP NOW

Other top deals

Fitness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oOFN_0d7OmOS000

Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker : $50 off at Kohl’s

This Fitbit, a favorite model among fitness enthusiasts, tracks activity levels, health metrics and heart rate. It helps users stay on top of their goals, especially with alerts and notifications to motivate them. Available at Kohl’s .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oeiXb_0d7OmOS000

Hydrow Basics Package : $525 off at Hydrow

The Hydrow rowing machine delivers a total body workout with a true-to-life rowing experience. The machine is equipped with a patented drag mechanism that creates both electromagnetic and computer-controller resistance. Available at Hydrow .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxFGd_0d7OmOS000

Adidas Men’s Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe : $45 off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Whether you’re a passionate or competitive runner, it’s worth investing in a quality pair of running shoes like these. They support smooth strides for every run. Available at Dick’s Sporting Goods .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Asbnx_0d7OmOS000

Theragun PRO Massage Gun : $200 off at Amazon

Instead of waiting for soreness and cramps to go away, use this percussion massage to get quick relief through deep pulses and vibrations. The popular recovery device is an affordable alternative to professional massages. Available at Amazon .

SHOP NOW

Other top deals

Fashion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13v9XW_0d7OmOS000

MICHAEL Michael Kors Women’s Belted Leather Moto Jacket : 50% off at Macy’s

If you’d like to add a leather jacket to your coat collection, this style remains a crowd favorite for its versatile design. It coordinates well with most outfits and can be dressed up or down. Available at Macy’s .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHvNe_0d7OmOS000

Cole Haan Men’s Smooth Leather Jacket : 66% off at Macy’s

A favorite choice for cooler weather, this men’s leather jacket is an ideal option for anyone looking for stylish, everyday outerwear. Available at Macy’s .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEbaT_0d7OmOS000

Levi’s Women’s 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans : 40% off at Kohl’s

Whether you’re building a capsule wardrobe or stocking up on basics, make sure you invest in this pair of Levi’s jeans. They feature the denim brand’s signature style and quality, right down to the pockets. Available at Kohl’s .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17oKRH_0d7OmOS000

Kate Spade Glitter Crystal Square Stud Earrings : $12 off at Macy’s

These earrings are a popular choice for those who want to treat themselves to shiny baubles on Black Friday. The pair is the perfect accessory to polish off any holiday outfit. Available at Macy’s .

SHOP NOW

Other top deals

  • Keep your head warm on chilly, windy days with a warm winter hat .
  • It’s officially boot season, which means it’s time to finally pick up the pair of boots you’ve been eyeing.
  • Upgrading your wardrobe with stylish accessories? Add this new wallet to your handbag.
  • A designer scarf is an easy way to transform a basic look into a stylish outfit.

Home goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUxKZ_0d7OmOS000

Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single-Serve Coffee Maker : $50 off at Kohl’s

Want to take home coffee brewing to the next level? Invest in this smart coffee maker, which lets you customize each cup through a companion app. Available at Kohl’s .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byPHI_0d7OmOS000

iRobot Roomba 694 Robotic Vacuum : 35% off at Amazon

This robotic vacuum is a convenient way to automate everyday floor cleaning. All you need to do is schedule a new cleaning cycle through its companion app, and voilà , your carpets and hard floors are tidy again. Available at Amazon .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04M2Md_0d7OmOS000

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Record Player : $10 off at Amazon

Enjoy the rich, full-bodied sound of vinyl with this record player. It’s a popular investment for those who want to explore — or revisit — the format and appreciate music in its purest form. Available at Amazon .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOgvs_0d7OmOS000

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Immersion Blender : $15 off at Amazon

An immersion blender like this one is an essential investment if you’re a fan of making soups and puréed foods like mashed potatoes and baba ganoush. Available at Amazon .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFsGX_0d7OmOS000

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Essential Queen Mattress : 40% off at Tempur-Pedic

If you’re looking for ways to get a better night’s sleep, upgrade to this mattress. After all, if you’re going to spend several hours in it every day, you might as well be comfortable in it. Available at Tempur-Pedic .

SHOP NOW

Other top deals

  • If you’re a big fan of smoothies, pick up a personal blender to whip them up in no time.
  • Air fryers make it easy to enjoy comfort foods without the grease.
  • A cozy throw is perfect for curling up on the couch.
  • It’s easy to fall asleep when you have a comfortable pillow to rest your head on.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
whdh.com

Target reveals list of deals for Black Friday week

MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Target on Monday revealed its list of deals ahead of next week’s Black Friday sales. Black Friday deals will be available in stores and online from Nov. 21-27, the Minneapolis-based retail chain announced in a news release. Target says it will add even more deals from Nov. 25-27.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Deals#Amazon Black Friday#Fitness Tracker#Bestreviews
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Netflix
ETOnline.com

Walmart Black Friday 2021 Deals: Shop Gaming Consoles, TVs, Air Fryers and More

Walmart's latest round of the Black Friday "Deals for Days" sale is now live and it features major savings on select Apple products, air fryers, TVs, video games, laptops, Ninja and Magic Foodie blenders, Instant Pots, the iRobot vacuum, clothing and more. Plus, while Xbox, PS5 and Switch gaming consoles won't be on sale, they will be restocked for this event.
SHOPPING
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Apple – MacBook Pro – 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops We’ve been preparing for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for weeks (months, really), and it’s finally here! And while Apple itself doesn’t host any big Black Friday sales, all the...
ELECTRONICS
NEWS10 ABC

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
Android Headlines

Walmart Has Big Screen Onn. Smart TVs From $128 For Black Friday

Black Friday is quickly approaching and Walmart is kicking things off early with a relatively massive deal available for two “onn.” TVs from the start of its Walmart Black Friday Week deals. In fact, right now, buyers can pick up 40-inch and 70-inch onn. TVs from Walmart for Black Friday at just $128 and $398, respectively.
SHOPPING
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Cyber Monday Discounts — Get 50% Off Toys & Games, $20 Blink Security Cameras

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Cyber Monday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
SHOPPING
ValleyCentral

Shoppers in Brownsville come out for black Friday deals

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year across the U.S and it was no different at local stores here in the valley. From clothes to household goods and toys, shoppers in Brownsville were looking to find their Black Friday deals this holiday season. “I’m looking for something on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
mobilesyrup.com

Shaw Mobile rolls out Black Friday deals with savings on iPhone, Samsung

Shaw Mobile rolled out its Black Friday with some deals and discounts on smartphones and plans. The only real catch with Shaw Mobile is that to get some of the best deals, you’ll need to have a Shaw internet package as well. If you do, great! You can get some excellent discounts. Check it out:
CELL PHONES
thebrag.com

Check out Amazon’s PlayStation sales ahead of Black Friday

Excited for Black Friday? Well Amazon wants you to be even more excited for the big day, with the reveal of some of its PlayStation deals. Amazon has started its pre-Black Friday sale with some huge discount deals on the gaming console. They’re even offering 33% off on a 12...
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are here, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predicts major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — some of the best home and kitchen deals of the season are live. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers will be able to score home and kitchen Cyber Monday discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership). Especially if you’re worried about pandemic-related delays to the supply...
SHOPPING
Hot Hardware

Check Out These Killer Black Friday Deals On SanDisk SD Cards, Chromecast And TVs Up To Half Off

Did you manage to score a Nintendo Switch OLED before the bots and scalpers claimed them all? In addition to the improved display, it also features twice as much storage as the regular Switch console, but you can never have too much. Not to worry, though—storage is expandable by way of an SD memory card slot, and Black Friday discounts on storage products are plentiful.
ELECTRONICS
WGNO

WGNO

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy