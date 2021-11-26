Not Your Average Ski Film: THE APPROACH is all about elevating women, people of color and adaptive athletes

If you’ve seen any of the annual films that Teton Gravity Research, the fabled Jackson Hole-based production company, has released over the past decade, chances are you’ve spotted a pillow-hoppin’, high-flyin’ ripper with a pair of Skullcandy headphones and a smile on his face. That would be none other than Colter Hinchliffe. The 35-year-old has experienced quite a bit over his storied career, from descending high peaks in his backyard of Aspen, Colorado, to getting barreled in record setting winters in Italy. Today, he’s as driven as ever, still bringing his own unique style into the world of freeride skiing. And though Hinchliffe has had his fair share of heli-ski trips in the high hills of Alaska, and has been known to rip a snowmobile once in a while, he spends much of his winter finding his turns the old fashioned way; with skins on his planks, and his heels as free as a bird, breaking a sweat and ascending in style.
