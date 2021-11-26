Kansas Wesleyan's Stevie Williams has 42 receiving touchdowns in his career. He's not finished yet.

When Stevie Williams learned that Kansas Wesleyan had advanced in the NAIA Football Championship Series, he couldn't believe his season was continuing on.

Williams, a 6-foot-1 senior wide receiver from East Los Angeles, California, is just six touchdown catches away from matching Trenton Poe-Evans' school career record. He could have had a chance to inch even closer last week, had the Coyotes' first-round game at Indiana Wesleyan not been canceled when the Wildcats forfeited for using an ineligible player earlier in the season.

Now Williams will get another chance to close in on Poe-Evans' record when the Coyotes face No. 2-ranked Morningside in the quarterfinals at noon Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.

Williams and many of his Coyote teammates were already in Marion, Indiana, watching the movie "Eternals" when the news broke that there was going to be no game.

"Like it was crazy," Williams said. "It was pretty funny. We were all prepared to play.

"I think we needed that week just to make sure our bodies are at 100% and ready for the next week. We're all at 100% and we're ready to go to war."

Even though the Coyotes didn't play, KWU coach Myers Hendrickson said it was 72 hours of great team bonding, especially late in the season.

"When you're on two buses together for three straight days, in different hotels, different dinners and different places across the country, that part was a neat experience for our program," Hendrickson said.

Williams and Poe-Evans bonded right away during the 2019 season

Poe-Evans was already with the Coyote program when Williams transferred in after two seasons at Pasadena City College (Calif.).

From the time they met, Williams and Poe-Evans compared notes and gave each other advice.

"When I first came here and I met T-Poe, he was my role model," Williams said. "I always looked up to T-Poe. He was a great guy (and) a great football player. I feel like I just keep grinding the way he did and I'll be up there with him."

"We talked about coverages and defenses. I talked to him about, 'How can I get open and what type of route I would run against certain coverages and whatnot.' He taught me a lot on the offensive side, and I'm grateful for that."

Hendrickson said a strong spring showing in 2019 convinced him that Williams could make an immediate impact on a veteran team coming off a 2018 playoff run that ended in the NAIA semifinals.

"We knew what he'd bring to the table," Hendrickson said. "We knew he was going to be special after spring ball, that he was going to have a great fall. I don't think anybody would have predicted what he's done, though.

"He's put in an incredible amount of work, has grown in the offense and has grown as a leader and really has done it himself. Every award and accolade that he gets, he's earned (and) he's done that on his own."

Williams said he learned a lot from Poe-Evans in their one year together.

In his first season as a Coyote, Williams had 1,455 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-Kansas Conference pick and a second-team NAIA All-American.

Williams might have been a first-team All-KCAC pick in 2020, but he still didn't live up to his own expectations, finishing with 903 yards and 10 touchdowns.

When he found out that the NAIA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility in 2020, he decided to return for one more season at KWU.

Through 11 games this year, Williams has 1,013 yards receiving and 15 touchdown catches and once again was a first-team All-KCAC selection at wide receiver.

"I'm not done yet," Williams said. "I feel like I'm not like quite the best receiver that's come through this program.

"I'm pretty sure I'm up there with those guys, but I'm not there at their level just yet. Soon enough, I'll be there."

Morningside provides challenges in all three phases

Morningstar is a force whether it has the football or not.

The Mustangs lead the nation in points per game at 59.5 while allowing just 16.8.

Quarterback Joe Dolincheck, the Great Plains Athletic Conference's player of the year, leads the NAIA in completion percentage at 68 and has 3,308 yards of total offense.

Anthony Sims is the Mustangs' leading rusher with 1,474 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Dolincheck's favorite target is Reid Jurgensmeier, who has 78 catches for 1,222 yards with 15 touchdowns.

Defensively, Morningside is led by linebacker Tyler Wingert with 118 tackles, 17.5 of them for loss, and three interceptions.

"They're putting up the most numbers as far as anybody in the country goes offensively," Hendrickson said. "They can strike in a hurry. The fact that it's at Morningside makes it pretty special.

"We're not gonna back down. We're gonna give it our best."

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ