Wendy Williams Reportedly Never Returning To Daytime Talk Show

By @Djxo313
 4 days ago

Word has it that the queen of daytime talk shows reign may have officially come to an end.

Wendy Williams is a media and tv personality who got her start at DJing and hosting at a radio station in New York. She became notable for her 2006 show The Wendy Williams Experience which showed on VH1 and followed the day of her radio show. She however, is most known for her talk show The Wendy Williams Show which has been on air since 2008.

It seems that our days of seeing Wendy and her infamous purple chair may have come to an end. It was recently announced that Wendy Williams would not be returning to the show. Sherri Shepherd is slated to take her hosting duties from Monday, December 13th through Friday December 17th. This news came after an announcement made back in September that Williams was taking time off to focus on health issues. Since then the show has had a variety of hosts including Michael Rapaport and Bill Bellamy.

When the media maven did not return to the show for her premiere in October, Wendy’s health quickly became a topic for discussion. A statement was released on the show’s instagram on October 12th saying that Wendy “is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Grave’s Disease and her thyroid condition.” A month before that on September 15th the show also posted that Wendy “has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.”

Another rumor also began circulating that Williams had dementia. It was said on the Rickey Smiley show that she was allegedly “confined to a wheelchair and is showing early signs of dementia”. These rumors were shut down by her brother Tommy Williams Jr. when he told The Sun that was not “displaying that type of behavior to the family”. He also added that they “routinely go and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida”

We hope that whatever is going on with her health that she makes a smooth recovery and is able to return to daytime tv.

Comments

chop chop
4d ago

Wendy needs to take care of her health first,mentally and physically.She then needs to take her hate to the Lord and ask for forgiveness.

77
Shirley Sullivan
4d ago

I caught a glimpse of her show. It was, "Her show". She did what she did to earn a living, like we all do.I pray that she will rise above a cheating man. I am not qualified to give marriage advice, however, I hope and pray that this is not about a man. No matter what it is, I pray that God will heal and restore her to His Perfect health. In Jesus Name. Amen.

35
Free Thinker
4d ago

Let's all wish her well. I think the divorce was harder for her than we thought. It's not easy being single over 50. Either way she'll be fine if she doesn't continue with the show.

45
