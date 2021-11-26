Girls soccer: 2021 all-state selections, individual awards announced
The New York State Sportswriters and Coaches' Organization for Girls Sports finalized and released their annual all-state girls' soccer teams.
There were 22 all-state selections from Section 1, the most since 2014. Of the 22 selected, five players earned first-team all-state honors in their respective classes.
The NYSSCOGS also announced individual award winners for player and coach of the year in each class.
Bronxville head coach Don Cupertino was named the Class B state coach of the year. The Broncos finished 19-1-1 this fall and captured their third state championship in program history.
Class AA
First team: Casey Stowell, Sr., MF, Arlington
Second team: Waverly Meyers, Sr., D/F, Clarkstown South
Third team: Marissa Foster, Sr., MF, Arlington
Fifth team: Abbie Deserre, Sr., F, Arlington
Sixth team: Jessica Bowman, Sr., F/D, Mamaroneck
Seventh team: Jenna Waldbillig, Sr., F, John Jay-East Fishkill
Class A
First team: Gabby Chan, So., F, Albertus Magnus; Reilly Traynor, Sr., D, Rye
Second team: Isabel DiPrima, Jr., MF/F, Albertus Magnus
Third team: Abby Daly, Jr., D, Nanuet
Fourth team: Josie Cavallo, Sr., D, Albertus Magnus
Fifth team: Marissa Graziano, Jr., D/MF, Pearl River; Hannah McKiverkin, Jr., D, Clarkstown North
Class B
NYSSCOGS Coach of the Year: Don Cupertino, Bronxville
First team: Lily Jebejian, Sr., MF/F, Bronxville; Milly Koenig, Sr., GK, Bronxville
Second team: Alice Vranka, Sr., MF, Bronxville
Third team: Jess Beck, So., F, Pleasantville; Micaela Ross, Jr., MF, Hastings; Kiki Tormey, Sr., F, Bronxville
Fourth team: Arianna Vizcaino, Sr., F, Briarcliff
Fifth team: Sara Gavagan, Sr., GK, Irvington
Class C
Fifth team: Zaheira Hegazi, Sr., MF/F, Yonkers Montessori
