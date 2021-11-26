ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronxville, NY

Girls soccer: 2021 all-state selections, individual awards announced

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MDTnT_0d7Om4sj00

The New York State Sportswriters and Coaches' Organization for Girls Sports finalized and released their annual all-state girls' soccer teams.

There were 22 all-state selections from Section 1, the most since 2014. Of the 22 selected, five players earned first-team all-state honors in their respective classes.

The NYSSCOGS also announced individual award winners for player and coach of the year in each class.

Bronxville head coach Don Cupertino was named the Class B state coach of the year. The Broncos finished 19-1-1 this fall and captured their third state championship in program history.

Class AA

First team: Casey Stowell, Sr., MF, Arlington

Second team: Waverly Meyers, Sr., D/F, Clarkstown South

Third team: Marissa Foster, Sr., MF, Arlington

Fifth team: Abbie Deserre, Sr., F, Arlington

Sixth team: Jessica Bowman, Sr., F/D, Mamaroneck

Seventh team: Jenna Waldbillig, Sr., F, John Jay-East Fishkill

Class A

First team: Gabby Chan, So., F, Albertus Magnus; Reilly Traynor, Sr., D, Rye

Second team: Isabel DiPrima, Jr., MF/F, Albertus Magnus

Third team: Abby Daly, Jr., D, Nanuet

Fourth team: Josie Cavallo, Sr., D, Albertus Magnus

Fifth team: Marissa Graziano, Jr., D/MF, Pearl River; Hannah McKiverkin, Jr., D, Clarkstown North

Class B

NYSSCOGS Coach of the Year: Don Cupertino, Bronxville

First team: Lily Jebejian, Sr., MF/F, Bronxville; Milly Koenig, Sr., GK, Bronxville

Second team: Alice Vranka, Sr., MF, Bronxville

Third team: Jess Beck, So., F, Pleasantville; Micaela Ross, Jr., MF, Hastings; Kiki Tormey, Sr., F, Bronxville

Fourth team: Arianna Vizcaino, Sr., F, Briarcliff

Fifth team: Sara Gavagan, Sr., GK, Irvington

Class C

Fifth team: Zaheira Hegazi, Sr., MF/F, Yonkers Montessori

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronxville, NY
City
Pleasantville, NY
City
Arlington, NY
City
Irvington, NY
City
Clarkstown, NY
NBC News

Why scientists — and much of the world — reacted so quickly to the omicron variant

When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Bowman
Person
Albertus Magnus
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

99
Followers
115
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy