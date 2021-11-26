30 Gorgeous Mountain Houses You Can Rent On Airbnb

If you're anything like us, you're dreaming of a getaway right about now. And not just any getaway will do; you want an adventure. One that takes you to the mountains for a luxurious alpine experience where you can take in the fresh air and incredible terrain while having endless opportunities to hike and ski, all while staying in upscale digs, as per Dirt . Thankfully, we've scoured Airbnb for the best possible views there are.

Century 21 Legacy Realtor Natalie Gideon notes that mountain homes are having a moment since remote work is on the upswing. She tells Blue Ridge Country , "There are a lot of people who want to get away from the big city life and come to a place where they can have a simpler life, but there are more buyers than homes. Some are just having to wait. It creates a real frenzy when something new does come on the market." While they're hard to come by on the buyer's market, renting them on Airbnb is easy. There is truly something for everyone, from breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains in a secluded cabin to awe-inspiring panoramic views of the Aspen mountains in a luxury house.

Mistletoe Mountain In Colby, Tennessee

Enjoy exquisite mountain views from the 1600-square-foot cabin 's back deck. Located in Colby, Tennessee, guests can enjoy 2-acres of land near the Smoky Mountains.

Secluded House In North Carolina

This mountain home in Almond, North Carolina, is incredible. It's surrounded by forest (talk about the ultimate treehouse !), which you can take in from the wall of windows in the living room. You can kick back on the couch and take in the views of Fontana Lake and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Honey Hollow In North Georgia Mountain

Honey Hollow , a large three-bedroom, three-bathroom cabin, has intricate exterior details and stunning views of the North Georgia Mountain. The best part is it has three levels of porches to take in sunrises and sunsets.

Mountain Home With Views Of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is home to this cabin with views of Mt. Leconte and the Great Smoky Mountains that you can enjoy from the private deck's hot tub.

Colorado Springs With Incredible Views

This downtown Old Colorado City two-bedroom apartment has panoramic views of Cheyenne Mountain and Garden of the Gods, so you know where you'll be spending your mornings: On that porch! You'll also be close to the city's hustle and bustle with Colorado Avenue's restaurants and shopping just steps away.

Snow King Views In Jackson Hole

If you're an avid outdoor lover who enjoys skiing and hiking, you're going to be obsessed with this Jackson Hole mountain home. It boasts 1,250 square feet, two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and enough room for seven guests. Plus, you can take in incredible Snow King views from the rustic living room.

Private Guest Apartment In Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Enjoy a cozy two-bedroom, two-bathroom retreat in Pagosa Springs. If you love to ski, the Wolf Creek Ski Area is only 20 minutes away, and if you love an après-ski cocktail, we suggest having one as you take in the views from the porch!

Big Sky Montana Retreat

This Big Sky, Montana three-bedroom, two-bathroom mountain home is what dreams are made of. Enjoy a resistance "Endless Pool" for exercise or relax in the five-person hot tub.

Aspen Mountain Home Worth Millions

The four-bedroom luxury Aspen home was built in 2018 and is worth a whopping $7 million. With views of Aspen Mountain, this residence features modern amenities such as heated floors, a rain shower, a fireplace, and even heated sidewalks.

Rustic West Vail Home

This two-bedroom Vail home can accommodate up to five guests, who will enjoy a long weekend snuggled up in rustic digs. Plus, it's easily accessible to Vail Village!

Modern Farmhouse In Missoula, Montana

Enjoy the Rattlesnake Wilderness area of Missoula, Montana, when you stay at this modern green farmhouse . After a day out on the trails, we suggest you take it all in from the inviting porch.

Beautiful Views Of Copper Mountain

Venture to Frisco, Colorado, to take in excellent views of Copper Mountain. If you ski, this three-bedroom condo is near the lift, but honestly, these views make this home the perfect pick in the winter or summer season.

Comfortable Mountain Escape In Whitefish, Montana

TripSavvy says that Whitefish, Montana is a must-see destination and resort town, thanks to its proximity to Glacier National Park. We love this quaint, one-bedroom carriage house with incredible views of Whitefish Lake.

Calowahcan Cabin In Ronan, Montana

We can just imagine waking up in this 500-square-foot tiny cabin surrounded by the beauty of the Mission Mountains in Ronan, Montana.

Cabin With Views Of Bitterroots And Sapphire Mountains

Take in this mountain beauty with views of Bitterroots and Sapphire Mountains in Stevensville, Montana. We can't imagine wanting to leave this mountain retreat!

Stunning Artist's Cottage With Incredible Mountain Views

Heath, Massachusetts, is home to a gorgeous one-bedroom artist's cottage situated on five acres. The best part of it, though, is those beautiful mountain views.

Historic Estes Park Downtown Cabin

Stay in a 540-square-foot cabin built in the 1800s that has all of the modern comforts of today. We bet you won't want to leave the hot tub with incredible views of Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park, Colorado.

Mountain Views From A Modern Farmhouse Near Downtown Asheville

Make your way to this chic modern farmhouse near Asheville, North Carolina, where it feels a world away from everyday life. Snuggle up by the firepit and take in the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Relaxing Taos Mountain Home

Not all mountain homes need to have that cabin aesthetic. This comfortable one-bedroom Taos adobe in El Prado, New Mexico, has picture-perfect mountain views that we could sit and look at all day.

Luxurious Cabin With Views Of The Bridger Mountains

If you're looking for seclusion with views of the Bridger Mountains, this Bozeman one-bedroom Airbnb rental won't disappoint. If you want to ski, it's just a 20-minute drive to Bridger Bowl Ski.

The Overlook Cabin In Leavenworth, Washington

The Overlook cabin is an absolutely stunning modern getaway. There are floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, making you feel more connected to the nature outside. But the best part? The retractable wall makes for the perfect indoor/outdoor living situation.

Lake Placid, New York Retreat

The two-bedroom Crows Nest has awe-inspiring views of Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, New York, and is the ideal destination for a family of six. Whether you want to hike the mountains or be lakeside , there is something for everyone.

Gorgeous Chalet In Anchorage, Alaska

Visit Anchorage, Alaska, and have this entire three-bedroom, three-bathroom chalet to yourself with beautiful views of the Chugach Mountains.

Spivey Mountain Cabin Getaway

The three-bedroom Spivey Mountain Cabin has views of Spivey Mountain. It is the perfect opportunity to escape to a natural oasis just over two miles from West Asheville, North Carolina.

Views Of The Sierra Foothills In Murphys, California

Be surrounded by the Sierra Foothills in this quaint three-bedroom, six-acre retreat in Murphys, California.

Cascade Mountain Views In Sisters, Oregon

This two-bedroom home has seriously incredible views of the Cascade Mountains in Sisters, Oregon. It will make you want to book a trip -- stat!

Juniper Hill Cabin In Wilmington, New York

The cozy Juniper Hill cabin in Wilmington, New York, is located in the Adirondack Mountains near Whiteface Mountain and Lake Placid. It's ideal for those who love outdoor adventures.

A-Frame Abode In New Hampshire

This adorable A-frame cottage has the Saco River in its backyard. The two-bedroom rental is in Bartlett, New Hampshire, and if you want to ski at Attitash, that is close by, too!

Home With Views Of Cove Mountain

Wake up in Wears Valley with these views of Cove Mountain. If you are looking for an adventure, you are near the Smoky Mountains National Park and the Foothills Parkway. If nightlife is what you seek, Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg is also only 20 minutes away from this three-bedroom rental , so getting away for dinner is doable.

Mountainside Cabin In Blowing Rock, North Carolina

Blowing Rock, North Carolina, is home to the Mountainside cabin , which has five bedrooms and two and a half baths. As the name implies, it has picture=perfect mountain views, a nearby river, and plenty of space to spread out up to 10 guests.

