Man, 22, found fatally shot in abdomen on Bronx street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Officials launched an investigation after a 22-year-old man was found fatally shot in the Bronx Thursday night.

Police responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of 1521 Westchester Avenue in Soundview just before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed Yefri Jimenez with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, authorities said.

EMS transported Jimenez to Jacobi Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigation remains ongoing.