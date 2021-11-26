WATCH: How is Dennis Schroder fitting into the Boston Celtics lately?

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

While he certainly has some bad games filled with turnovers and occasionally dull ones as well, Boston Celtics veteran point guard Dennis Schroder has been a very solid pickup for the team even before you think about the value of his mini mid-level exception contract.

But the game of basketball is a team sport, and with star forward Jaylen Brown returning from injury, the team has had to move Schroder back to a bench role, with little success as a team — or from the German floor general — since Brown has graced the floor again. Just how well is Schroder fitting into the team as a whole so far this season, and of late?

The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “The Garden Report” get together to talk about the guard’s contributions to team success in a recent episode.

Watch the clip embedded above to get their takes on Schroder’s fit, and a little on Brown’s future with the team as well.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!