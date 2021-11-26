ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: How is Dennis Schroder fitting into the Boston Celtics lately?

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

While he certainly has some bad games filled with turnovers and occasionally dull ones as well, Boston Celtics veteran point guard Dennis Schroder has been a very solid pickup for the team even before you think about the value of his mini mid-level exception contract.

But the game of basketball is a team sport, and with star forward Jaylen Brown returning from injury, the team has had to move Schroder back to a bench role, with little success as a team — or from the German floor general — since Brown has graced the floor again. Just how well is Schroder fitting into the team as a whole so far this season, and of late?

The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “The Garden Report” get together to talk about the guard’s contributions to team success in a recent episode.

Watch the clip embedded above to get their takes on Schroder’s fit, and a little on Brown’s future with the team as well.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

WATCH: Celtics Hall of Famer Dino Radja reacts to his best moments with Boston

Older fans of the Boston Celtics likely will recall the tenure of Hall of Fame Celtics big man Dino Radja as one of the few bright spots during the franchise’s darkest epoch, the so-called “wilderness era” between the end of the original big three of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish and the return to relevance in the early 2000s under fellow Boston alumnus and Hall of Famer Paul Pierce.
NBA
WATCH: Is Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum back?

Towards the end of the 2020-21 NBA season, it looked as if Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum was about to explode into superstardom, his numbers seeming to climb as the season wore on. Then, as it seems to be his routine, he started the subsequent season slowly. And while it has happened before, the start of the 2021-22 season for the St. Louis native was even slower than usual, with Tatum having serious problems putting the biscuit in the basket at an efficient rate for the Celtics.
NBA
WATCH: Did the Boston Celtics find the key element needed in their offense?

Did the Boston Celtics find the keys to their offense in their 130 – 108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night? With veteran guards Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder constantly attacking the rim, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum making liberal use of the pick and roll, and the rest of the team playing engaged basketball, the Celtics were able to not only withstand an early assault by Los Angeles but beat them handily with their scoring.
NBA
WCVB

Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder combine for 62 points to carry Celtics past Thunder

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, Dennis Schroder had 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105 on Saturday night. Al Horford added 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Boston, which won for seventh time in 10 games. Grant Williams chipped in with 14 points and Enes Kanter had 10 points and 10 boards.
NBA
Awful Announcing

NBC Sports Boston trolls Lakers during Dennis Schroder postgame interview

The Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry remains one of the top feuds in the NBA. Friday night’s game was notable in that LeBron James returned from an abdominal injury but his return didn’t inspire a Lakers win as they lost to the Celtics 130-108 in Boston. It was a systematic...
NBA
