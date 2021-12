In his four seasons with the Eagles, Avonte Maddox has shown all the traits that winning players and great teammates have – talent, toughness, versatility, unselfishness, a love for the game, and a willingness to do anything the coaches ask him to do. He has lined up at safety, at outside cornerback, and inside at the nickel position. He has dropped back in coverage against fast receivers, gone chest-to-chest against big-boy tight ends, blitzed to get to the quarterback, and played physical against the run.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO