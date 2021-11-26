Subdued Start To Black Friday Shopping In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With Thanksgiving behind us, holiday shoppers are making sure they get the best bargains this Black Friday.

Despite a lot of deals moving online, there were still some people are braving the cold to score the best deals. A few dozen people seen were lining up outside the Walmart in Natomas overnight. The store opened at 5 a.m.

Other stores aren’t seeing the Black Friday crowds of old. Case in point: it was all quiet outside the Best Buy in Natomas around the same time.

Still, many stores have modified their hours on Black Friday and are opening early to get a jump on the holiday shopping season.

Most malls around the greater Sacramento area are also opening early. The Roseville Galleria hours on Black Friday will be 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Arden Fair Mall is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Weberstown and Vintage Faire malls are open 8 a.m.-9 p.m.