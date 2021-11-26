One dead, two others injured after rollover crash in NE Austin
AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- One person is dead and two others were hospitalized Friday morning following a rollover crash in northeast Austin.
Austin-Travis County EMS says it responded to the scene along Johnny Morris Road just after 1:15 a.m. Friday.
One person was reportedly ejected from a vehicle and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Two other patients were transported to a nearby hospital.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
