Austin, TX

One dead, two others injured after rollover crash in NE Austin

By Kasey Johns
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- One person is dead and two others were hospitalized Friday morning following a rollover crash in northeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS says it responded to the scene along Johnny Morris Road just after 1:15 a.m. Friday.

One person was reportedly ejected from a vehicle and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Two other patients were transported to a nearby hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

