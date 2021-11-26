ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel’s Laughable History Of Predicting The Iran Atomic Bomb

By Robert Inlakesh
thelastamericanvagabond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael’s Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, said this Tuesday that Iran is now at “the most advanced stage” of developing a nuclear weapon, with Israel stating that it believes Tehran will acquire the bomb within five years. Again Israel seems to move its goalpost and has revised its earlier predictions....

www.thelastamericanvagabond.com

