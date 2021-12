Nebraska is a state with outstanding natural landmarks and friendly cities in the midwestern region of the United States. The state got its name from the Otoe Indian word, “Flat Water”, because the river Platte flows through the state. Nebraska is also known as the “Cornhuskers state” because farmers used to harvest corn by husking it with their hands before the invention of husking equipment. Other nicknames of Nebraska are “Tree Planter’s state,” as the annually celebrated Arbor Day started here, and the “Beef State” for its significant cattle industry.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO