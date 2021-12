Dell's best Alienware Black Friday deal stays on for Cyber Monday. Dell is offering this Alienware Aurora gaming PC, equipped with an RTX 3060 Ti video card, for a low price of $1399.99. That's easily the lowest price we've seen so far on an RTX 3060 Ti equipped PC from any vendor and we're hoping it sticks around for the entire Cyber Week. The RTX 30 series video cards have been very hard to come by. An RTX 3060 Ti video card sells for as much as $800 on eBay. Whereas under normal circumstances building a PC yourself would save you money, nowadays it's possible that building your own RTX 3060 Ti PC would cost you more.

