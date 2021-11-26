ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Internally Pitched $38B Deal To Buy HubSpot: Report

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August, the team in charge of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services marketing software, Pinpoint, recommended acquiring...

Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
Benzinga

Nasdaq, AWS Collaborate: What You Need To Know

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) and Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services Inc forged a multi-year collaboration to build the next generation of cloud-enabled infrastructure for the world's capital markets. Nasdaq aims to migrate its North American markets to AWS starting 2022 in a phased approach, beginning with Nasdaq MRX,...
Benzinga

AMD Ramps Up EPYC Processor Offerings At AWS

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS) has expanded its Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) EPYC processor-based offerings with the general availability of general-purpose Amazon EC2 M6a instances. The M6a instances are powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors delivering up to 35% better price-performance than the...
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth calls for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion for 2022

UnitedHealth Group Inc. late Monday said it expects 2021 revenue of around $287 billion, and per-share adjusted earnings between $18.75 and $18.90 per share. The company also unveiled its 2022 outlook, calling for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion, and adjusted per-share earnings between $21.10 and $21.60. Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $23 billion to $24 billion next year, the health-care company said. UnitedHealth's 2021 guidance broadly meets FactSet consensus. The adjusted EPS outlook range for 2022, however, is slightly below expectations, with the 2022 sales outlook above consensus around $311 million, according to FactSet. Shares of UnitedHealth fell 0.4% in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day up 2.8%.
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
IGN

The Best Cyber Week Deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Dell, and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, and most of the deals have gone kaput. However, there are still several great deals still available until the end of the week. Grab a Nintendo Switch Pro controller for $499.99, Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells for $299, and a 55" LG C1 4K OLED TV for as low as $1299. As we get closer to December 5, prices will continue to rise. If you haven't done your holiday shipping, your wallet will thank you for getting it done sooner than later.
Benzinga

Coinbase Expands To Israel With Acquisition Of Cybersecurity Firm Unbound

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) acquired Israel-based cybersecurity firm Unbound, which could significantly improve the cryptocurrency exchange's custody and cybersecurity features. What Happened: Coinbase announced on Tuesday it purchased Unbound as part of its commitment "to providing the safest, most secure and most trusted venue for anyone to interact with the...
Benzinga

Why BofA Is Bullish On Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) has the most mature launch capabilities among competition and its growing satellite components business could contribute more than 50% of revenue by 2035, according to BofA Securities. The Rocket Lab USA Analyst: Ronald Epstein initiated coverage of Rocket Lab with a Buy rating and a...
Sourcing Journal

Amazon to Overtake UPS, FedEx as Largest Delivery Network

The delivery industry has felt immense pressure from Amazon in recent years as the e-commerce giant continues to grow its network. One of Amazon’s top execs says he believes the company will take over as the top dog in delivery, sooner rather than later. In an interview with CNBC, Dave Clark, Amazon’s CEO of worldwide consumer, said that the company will overtake carriers like UPS and FedEx to become the largest package delivery service in the U.S. by as early as December 2021. Clark said that at the latest, the tech titan would be the largest delivery carrier in the nation...
Benzinga

Solana Trust by Grayscale Investments Launches With $9.5M Under Management

Grayscale Investments — the firm behind the world's biggest closed-end Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) — launched a Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) fund with $9.5 million of assets under management. What Happened: Grayscale Investments launched its Solana fund this morning, according to a Tuesday Decrypt report. The firm's...
Benzinga

Zoom Draws Lawsuit From Japanese Namesake

Japanese recording equipment maker Zoom Corp has prosecuted U.S. namesake Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), Bloomberg reports. The Japanese firm aims to protect its trademark. However, it will not seek damages from the U.S. videoconferencing firm. Zoom Corp, founded in 1983, trades on the Jasdaq exchange. It is one...
Benzinga

The Predictable Omicron Equities Playbook

This time, the new Covid-19 variant that has markets spooked is named "Omicron," which sounds like an evil machine the Transformers must rally to vanquish. Just how ominous the Omicron variant will be remains to be seen. Like clockwork, however, the overall market dipped and wavered as word of a new Covid-19 strain—predictable as this was—went viral.
Benzinga

Apple Product Supply Issues Come To Light During Cyber Monday: What's Next?

Supply chain challenges have hit companies worldwide with tech giant Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as no exception to these issues. Cyber Monday Confirms Supply Tightness: Entering Black Friday, lead times for 10 Apple products suggested a wider demand-supply gap than what was suggested by the company on its September quarter earnings call, Loup Funds Managing Partner Gene Munster said in a note.
Sourcing Journal

Earlier Spending, Out-of-Stocks Curb Cyber Monday Sales

Cyber Monday ain’t what it used to be. The earlier-than-usual spending this holiday season has taken its toll on the biggest online shopping day of the year. According to Adobe, Cyber Monday generated $10.7 billion in e-commerce revenue for U.S. retailers, down 1.4 percent from last year’s $10.8 billion total—a dip of approximately $100 million. Salesforce had a more positive calculation, with Cyber Monday sales coming in at 3 percent growth to $11.3 billion compared to 2020. The results came in after Black Friday already showed tepid sales. Adobe said the day’s sales dipped nearly $100 million from $9 billion to $8.9 billion,...
Benzinga

Chinese Budget-EV Startup Neta Reports 372% Rise In November Deliveries

Chinese electric vehicle startup Neta Automobile recorded a 23.5% rise in deliveries compared to a month ago at 10,013 units in November, cnEVpost reported on Wednesday, citing the company. What Happened: Neta Automobile, backed by Chinese cybersecurity firm Qihoo 360, reported a 372% increase in deliveries on a year-over-year basis.
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
