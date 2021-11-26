ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-Bedroom Tiny Homes

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiny homes are commonly associated with being great for one or two people but quickly run out of space when it comes to families, which is...

www.trendhunter.com

goodshomedesign.com

Tiny House for Under $1,500

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
CARS
goodshomedesign.com

Building a house from pallets. From start to finish

Building a house is not an easy task, as years of training are required even for professionals to master such a skill. This sounds like a more doable task for amateur builders. The next video tutorial will guide you from start to finish in the art of building a pallet...
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

This 28′ Tiny Cottage Home With 2 Lofts Is A Quaint Beauty

Tiny homes can be the most affordable dream homes for those who want to buy something on a budget. This tiny cottage has only 28’, but it is more than enough for a young couple as it is equipped with two lofts, a kitchen, an open living room, and even a covered porch.
MOORESVILLE, NC
goodshomedesign.com

Custom Douglas Tiny Home

Tiny homes are perfect for those who want to live a simpler life and reduce everything they own to minimal sizes and amounts. Tiny houses can usually be ordered and customized on request and this home is no different. The unit is 12’ wide and 30’ long and the starting...
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

Caboose Transformed Into a Tiny House

There lots of tiny house projects that came to life after transforming industrial spaces or storage units into livable spaces. Many times, grain silos have found a new purpose in life and became stunning tiny homes with a warm atmosphere. This next tiny home is inside of another surprising space,...
CARS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS
mymodernmet.com

Circular Glass-Walled Cabin Easily Transforms From a Luxury Room Into an Open Patio

Itching to get away for a weekend and spend some time in the great outdoors? This unique circular cabin would be the perfect nature retreat. LUMIPOD Cabin by LUMICENE features a modular design with a massive curving glass façade that reaches from floor to ceiling. The clever design means that you’ll get unobstructed panoramic views of the outdoors even as you lay in bed.
HOME & GARDEN
WMNF

Sustainable living: Tiny Homes

During today’s (11/15/2021) sustainable living show we talked to John Kernohan who founded The United Tiny House Association (UTHA) along with his wife, Fin. The organization was created for the advocacy and support of the tiny house movement and for those individuals either living the tiny house dream, desiring to start their own tiny house journey, or those simply interested in what all the excitement and buzz is all about in regards to tiny houses and the tiny house movement.
SOLAR POWER
Tree Hugger

Clever Small Apartment Renovation Features a Lantern-Like Bathroom

Young people often opt to move into the big city for one reason or another—whether it's to attend an institution of higher education, to find good-paying jobs, or to partake of the many cultural activities that only a metropolis can offer. But with housing markets in many of these big urban centers (and even their surrounding suburbs) heating up with no end in sight, it can be difficult for first-time homebuyers to find something affordable to call their own.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Small House Design Ideas With Open Concept Kitchens And Living Rooms

Picture this: a small house, open concept kitchen and living room, with a cozy bedroom or two and a cute bathroom. It’s all you really need to be happy and there’s a ton of cool ideas for personalizing and decorating it in a way that suits your style. First through let’s talk about some of the more controversial features like the kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
theintelligencer.com

10 tiny homes you can buy online

For people who have been priced out of the traditional housing market, don't need a ton of space or prefer creating a smaller carbon footprint, some have found tiny homes a suitable alternative to larger, pricier houses. A tiny house isn't just a home that's smaller than usual. While definitions...
SHOPPING
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
Laredo Morning Times

The Life-Altering Upsides of Living in a Too Small House

There's nothing special about our home in Provo, UT. Built in 1943 amid many blocks of similar-looking World War II cottages, the floor plan spans a mere 814 square feet, with two bedrooms, one bathroom, a cramped kitchen, and a small porch out front. When we looked at this property...
PROVO, UT
Apartment Therapy

This $50 Space Saver Just Might Be IKEA’s Most Under-the-Radar, Stylish Storage Solution

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to stylish storage, IKEA really doesn’t miss. Their pieces are designer-approved, easy to personalize, and you can even score some of their solutions for under $150. You’ve probably seen IKEA’s famous PAX wardrobes in people’s homes as closets as well as their chic kitchen cabinets, but what about bathroom storage? If you don’t have spacious under-sink vanity cupboards or drawers, finding places to store things in a tiny bath might stump you. One place that you could (and should) take advantage of though is… right above your toilet! That’s where renter Emma Frank added a super-stylish, $50 space-saving shelving unit, and — you guessed it! — it’s from IKEA.
SHOPPING

